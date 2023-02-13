Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song “Wedding, March, Flower”: Exclusive

Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Deerhoof dig into “Wedding, March, Flower,” the latest track off their upcoming album, Miracle-Level.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, experimental indie rockers Deerhoof have released their latest single, a tender ballad titled “Wedding, March, Flower.” The track appears on Miracle-Level, their first album actually recorded in a studio. Sung in Japanese by drummer Greg Saunier, this piano-driven love song was co-written by Saunier with lyrics by bassist Satomi Matsuzaki.

As Saunier tells Consequence, he created the piano part while flirting with his partner Sophie in a video recorded for her. “No one had suggested we needed any tender piano ballads, but Sophie convinced me to show it to my bandmates anyway,” he recalls. “I was so touched when they were into it. The real kicker came when Satomi wrote lyrics. They were in Japanese, so when we first rehearsed it, I wasn’t even sure what I was singing, but Satomi had written a love song about a wedding.”

He continues, “Satomi and I ended our marriage over 10 years ago, and it hasn’t always been easy for any of us to keep the band going. Our songs have always been one way that we all process our feelings with each other. Co-writing and performing ‘Wedding, March, Flower’ with her was really intense.”

“Wedding, March, Flower” is soft-spoken and steady, with drawn-out vocals and sparse piano, a sharp contrast to the previously released upbeat singles “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story” and “My Lovely Cat.” The ballad is driven by Saunier’s measured delivery, gently guiding listeners through his yearning. A low drum beat and minute guitar flourishes decorate the stripped-down ballad. Matsuzaki’s lyrics of weddings and ceremonies complement the serene instrumentals.

Check out the music video for “Wedding, March, Flower” and read each band member’s recollection of how the song was made below.

Miracle-Level is out on March 31st; pre-orders are ongoing. Following the album’s release, Deerhoof will head out on a North American supporting tour. Grab your seats here.