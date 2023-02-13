Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song “Wedding, March, Flower”: Exclusive

Sung in Japanese by drummer Greg Saunier

Advertisement
Deerhoof Wedding, March, Flower origins new single video
Deerhoof, photo by Mike Bridavsky
February 13, 2023 | 4:05pm ET

    Origins is our recurring series that gives artists a space to break down everything that went into their latest release. Today, Deerhoof dig into “Wedding, March, Flower,” the latest track off their upcoming album, Miracle-Level.

    Just in time for Valentine’s Day, experimental indie rockers Deerhoof have released their latest single, a tender ballad titled “Wedding, March, Flower.” The track appears on Miracle-Level, their first album actually recorded in a studio. Sung in Japanese by drummer Greg Saunier, this piano-driven love song was co-written by Saunier with lyrics by bassist Satomi Matsuzaki.

    As Saunier tells Consequence, he created the piano part while flirting with his partner Sophie in a video recorded for her. “No one had suggested we needed any tender piano ballads, but Sophie convinced me to show it to my bandmates anyway,” he recalls. “I was so touched when they were into it. The real kicker came when Satomi wrote lyrics. They were in Japanese, so when we first rehearsed it, I wasn’t even sure what I was singing, but Satomi had written a love song about a wedding.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    He continues, “Satomi and I ended our marriage over 10 years ago, and it hasn’t always been easy for any of us to keep the band going. Our songs have always been one way that we all process our feelings with each other. Co-writing and performing ‘Wedding, March, Flower’ with her was really intense.”

    “Wedding, March, Flower” is soft-spoken and steady, with drawn-out vocals and sparse piano, a sharp contrast to the previously released upbeat singles “Sit Down, Let Me Tell You a Story” and “My Lovely Cat.” The ballad is driven by Saunier’s measured delivery, gently guiding listeners through his yearning. A low drum beat and minute guitar flourishes decorate the stripped-down ballad. Matsuzaki’s lyrics of weddings and ceremonies complement the serene instrumentals.

    lettuce talib kweli didn't you origins count basie tribute ep song video stream
     Editor's Pick
    Lettuce Break Down Origins of New Talib Kweli Collaboration “Didn’t You”: Exclusive

    Check out the music video for “Wedding, March, Flower” and read each band member’s recollection of how the song was made below.

    Advertisement

    Miracle-Level is out on March 31st; pre-orders are ongoing. Following the album’s release, Deerhoof will head out on a North American supporting tour. Grab your seats here.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share "Any Time of Day": Stream

February 13, 2023

Lamb of God Kreator new song

Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song "State of Unrest": Stream

February 10, 2023

beck thinking about you new song single listen stream

Beck Is "Thinking About You" in Mournful New Song: Stream

February 10, 2023

tove lo borderline pop music new single stream listen

Tove Lo Shares New Single "Borderline," Co-Written with Dua Lipa: Stream

February 10, 2023

The HU with William DuVall song

The HU Release New Version of "This Is Mongol" Featuring Alice in Chains' William DuVall: Stream

February 10, 2023

Pearla Oh Glistening Onion The Nighttime Is Coming track by track interview

Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive

February 10, 2023

Linkin Park Meteora box set Lost song

Linkin Park Announce Meteora Box Set, Unveil Previously Unreleased Song "Lost": Stream

February 10, 2023

Paramore have shared This Is Why, the Nashville rock group's sixth studio album

Paramore Unleash New Album This Is Why: Stream

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song "Wedding, March, Flower": Exclusive

Menu Shop Search Newsletter