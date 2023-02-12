Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Depeche Mode Perform New Single “Ghosts Again” Live for the First Time: Watch

Their first live appearance in nearly five years

Advertisement
Depeche Mode performing at SanRemo Song Festival
Depeche Mode performing at SanRemo Song Festival
February 12, 2023 | 3:02pm ET

    Depeche Mode performed their new single “Ghosts Again” live for the first time during an appearance at the SanRemo Song Festival in Italy this weekend.

    The appearance marked Depeche Mode’s first live performance in nearly five years. It also marked the first time Dave Gahan and Martin Gore shared the stage since the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher in June 2022.

    In addition to “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode played their classic song “Personal Jesus.” Replay both performances below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Ghosts Again” appears on Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s upcoming 15th album and one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The album is due out on March 24th. In support of its release, the band will embark on a lengthy world tour (grab tickets here).

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Dave Grohl Super Bowl Ad Crown Royal commercial foo fighters thank you canada

Dave Grohl Cheers to Canada in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad: Watch

February 12, 2023

steven van zandt jamie raskin bandana headscarf scarf maryland representative congress twitter

Steven Van Zandt Sends Bandana to Rep. Jamie Raskin Amid Cancer Battle

February 12, 2023

Alex Turner and Wet Leg

Wet Leg Quote Alex Turner in BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

February 11, 2023

BTS and Halsey

BTS' "Boy With Luv" Becomes First Korean-Language Song to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

February 11, 2023

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

February 11, 2023

Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen Plays Pared Down Dallas Show as COVID Knocks Out Multiple E Street Band Members

February 11, 2023

Motley Crue first show with John 5

Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

February 11, 2023

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Depeche Mode Perform New Single "Ghosts Again" Live for the First Time: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter