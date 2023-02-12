Depeche Mode performed their new single “Ghosts Again” live for the first time during an appearance at the SanRemo Song Festival in Italy this weekend.

The appearance marked Depeche Mode’s first live performance in nearly five years. It also marked the first time Dave Gahan and Martin Gore shared the stage since the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher in June 2022.

In addition to “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode played their classic song “Personal Jesus.” Replay both performances below.

“Ghosts Again” appears on Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s upcoming 15th album and one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The album is due out on March 24th. In support of its release, the band will embark on a lengthy world tour (grab tickets here).