Depeche Mode Perform "Ghosts Again" and "Personal Jesus" on Colbert: Watch

Ahead of the release of their new album Memento Mori

depeche mode late show stephen colbert night tv performances music news
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (ABC)
February 24, 2023 | 11:32am ET

    Depeche Mode were the musical guests on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night. The new wave icons performed their latest single “Ghosts Again,” a cut from their upcoming album, Memento Mori.

    “Ghosts Again” carries an especially heavy weight considering it’s been only a year and a half since the passing of Depeche Mode’s founding keyboardist Andy Fletcher in June 2022. Although the band will never be the same without him, their appearance on Colbert serves as a fitting tribute that proves remaining members Dave Gahan and Martin Gore have no intention of stopping anytime soon.

    Additionally, Depeche Mode also performed their classic song “Personal Jesus” for the Colbert audience, which they’ve now shared as a web exclusive. Watch them perform both songs below.

    Memento Mori is out March 24th. It marks Depeche Mode’s 15th album overall, and it’s also one of Consequence‘s most anticipated releases of 2023. In support of the new record, Gahan and Gore will embark on a lengthy world tour, their first proper trek together in about five years; you can grab tickets to see them here. Also be sure to revisit our recent interview with Gahan about the new album and continuing on without Fletcher.

     

Depeche Mode Perform "Ghosts Again" and "Personal Jesus" on Colbert: Watch

