Depeche Mode have revealed “Ghosts Again,” the first single from the band’s upcoming album, Memento Mori.

“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” said Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan in a statement. Bandmate Martin Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”

The song marks Depeche Mode’s first release since the death of founding keyboardist, Andy Fletcher, in June 2022. His loss appears to weigh heavy on Gahan who sings about “wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry.”

“Ghosts Again” appears on Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s upcoming 15th album and one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The project is out on March 24th, and along with it, the band will embark on a lengthy world tour (grab tickets here). Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.

Revisit our interview with singer Dave Gahan about Depeche Mode’s new album and continuing on without Fletcher.

Memento Mori Artwork:

Memento Mori Tracklist:

01. My Cosmos Is Mine

02. Wagging Tongue

03. Ghosts Again

04. Don’t Say You Love Me

05. My Favourite Stranger

06. Soul With Me

07. Caroline’s Monkey

08. Before We Drown

09. People Are Good

10. Always You

11. Never Let Me Go