Depeche Mode have revealed “Ghosts Again,” the first single from the band’s upcoming album, Memento Mori.
“To me, ‘Ghosts Again’ just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy,” said Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan in a statement. Bandmate Martin Gore added, “It’s not often that we record a song that I just don’t get sick of listening to – I’m excited to be able to share it.”
The song marks Depeche Mode’s first release since the death of founding keyboardist, Andy Fletcher, in June 2022. His loss appears to weigh heavy on Gahan who sings about “wasted feelings, broken meanings… a place to hide the tears we cry.”
“Ghosts Again” appears on Memento Mori, Depeche Mode’s upcoming 15th album and one of the most anticipated releases of 2023. The project is out on March 24th, and along with it, the band will embark on a lengthy world tour (grab tickets here). Check out the album’s artwork and tracklist below.
Memento Mori Artwork:
Memento Mori Tracklist:
01. My Cosmos Is Mine
02. Wagging Tongue
03. Ghosts Again
04. Don’t Say You Love Me
05. My Favourite Stranger
06. Soul With Me
07. Caroline’s Monkey
08. Before We Drown
09. People Are Good
10. Always You
11. Never Let Me Go