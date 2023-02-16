Depeche Mode Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

Depeche Mode have expanded their upcoming tour with 29 new North American arena shows taking place this fall.
The newly announced leg kicks off on September 21st in Mexico City, with further dates scheduled in cities like Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Depeche Mode are set to play multiple nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.
A fan pre-sale for these new tour dates begins Tuesday, February 21st, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Depeche Mode are releasing their new album, Memento Mori, on March 24th. The band previously mapped out a shorter run of spring tour dates in North America, as well as a summer tour in the UK and Europe. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.
Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
04/12 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena