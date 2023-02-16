Menu
Depeche Mode Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

A 29-date run of arena shows kicking off in September

Depeche Mode in 2023
Depeche Mode, photo by Anton Corbijn
February 16, 2023 | 10:00am ET

    Depeche Mode have expanded their upcoming tour with 29 new North American arena shows taking place this fall.

    The newly announced leg kicks off on September 21st in Mexico City, with further dates scheduled in cities like Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Depeche Mode are set to play multiple nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.

    A fan pre-sale for these new tour dates begins Tuesday, February 21st, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Depeche Mode are releasing their new album, Memento Mori, on March 24th. The band previously mapped out a shorter run of spring tour dates in North America, as well as a summer tour in the UK and Europe. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

    Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre
    04/12 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen
    05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
    05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese
    05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
    05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
    06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
    06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
    06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
    06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
    06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
    06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
    07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
    07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro
    07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara
    07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
    07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
    07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
    07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
    07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport
    08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
    08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
    08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena
    09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol
    09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena
    10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
    11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center
    12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

