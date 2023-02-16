Depeche Mode Announce North American Fall Tour Dates

Depeche Mode have expanded their upcoming tour with 29 new North American arena shows taking place this fall.

The newly announced leg kicks off on September 21st in Mexico City, with further dates scheduled in cities like Austin, Dallas, New Orleans, Miami, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, and Las Vegas. Additionally, Depeche Mode are set to play multiple nights in both New York City and Los Angeles.

A fan pre-sale for these new tour dates begins Tuesday, February 21st, ahead of a general on-sale on Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Depeche Mode are releasing their new album, Memento Mori, on March 24th. The band previously mapped out a shorter run of spring tour dates in North America, as well as a summer tour in the UK and Europe. Check out the band’s updated tour schedule below, and get tickets to all of their upcoming shows here.

Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:

03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre

04/12 – Montréal, QC @ Centre Bell

04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen

05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese

05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión

05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid

06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf

06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle

06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium

06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/01 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/09 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico

07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro

07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara

07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb

07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională

07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna

07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak

08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto

08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena

09/21 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol

09/29 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/01 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

10/04 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/10 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

10/12 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

10/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/21 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/23 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

10/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

10/31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/03 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/05 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/10 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

11/13 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/18 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/21 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/28 – Portland, OR @ MODA Center

12/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

12/03 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

12/06 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

12/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

12/15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena