In Reversal, Discovery+ Will Remain Standalone Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery no longer intends to do away with Discovery+ — despite plans to migrate much of the streaming service’s content to a new platform also featuring content from HBO Max.

Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery last year, the company said it would combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming service. While that part of the plan is still moving forward, WBD executives have now decided against killing the standalone Discovery+ platform.

According to The Wall Street Journal, WBD’s decision to keep Discovery+ is “part of an effort to avoid risking losing a significant chunk of the app’s 20 million subscribers who might not want to pay the higher price to access that content.” Discovery+ currently costs $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads.

Advertisement

Related Video

The yet-to-be-named new service will combine much of Discovery’s content — such as 90 Day Fiance, Shark Week, and programming from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network — with HBO’s library. It is expected to be priced higher than HBO Max — which costs $9.99 per month with ads and $15.99 per month without ads.