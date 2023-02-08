Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

In Reversal, Discovery+ Will Remain Standalone Streaming Service

Warner Bros. Discovery originally planned to do away with Discovery+ after merging its content with HBO Max

Advertisement
Discovery Plus
Photo via Warner Bros. Discovery
February 8, 2023 | 9:21am ET

    Warner Bros. Discovery no longer intends to do away with Discovery+ — despite plans to migrate much of the streaming service’s content to a new platform also featuring content from HBO Max.

    Following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery last year, the company said it would combine Discovery+ and HBO Max into a single streaming service. While that part of the plan is still moving forward, WBD executives have now decided against killing the standalone Discovery+ platform.

    According to The Wall Street Journal, WBD’s decision to keep Discovery+ is “part of an effort to avoid risking losing a significant chunk of the app’s 20 million subscribers who might not want to pay the higher price to access that content.” Discovery+ currently costs $4.99 per month with ads and $6.99 per month without ads.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The yet-to-be-named new service will combine much of Discovery’s content — such as 90 Day Fiance, Shark Week, and programming from Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network — with HBO’s library. It is expected to be priced higher than HBO Max — which costs $9.99 per month with ads and $15.99 per month without ads.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Death Grips 2023

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

February 8, 2023

Russia Waters to Speak on Russia's Behalf at U.N. Security Council Meeting

Roger Waters to Speak on Russia's Behalf at U.N. Security Council Meeting

February 7, 2023

michael jackson catalog sold

Michael Jackson Estate to Sell Catalog for Up to $900 Million: Report

February 7, 2023

pat benatar neil giraldo 2023 tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

@midnight reboot late late show

@midnight Reboot to Replace The Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS

February 7, 2023

laura jane grace tour dates 2023 indie rock punk music news tickets

Laura Jane Grace Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

morrissey too diverse sabotage bonfire of teenagers

Morrissey Thinks Capitol Sabotaged His Record Because He's "Too Diverse"

February 7, 2023

KMD Black Bastards reissue MF DOOM subroc

MF DOOM's Metalface Records Announce 30th Anniversary Reissue for KMD's Black Bastards

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

In Reversal, Discovery+ Will Remain Standalone Streaming Service

Menu Shop Search Newsletter