Disturbed Announce 2023 North American Tour

Disturbed have announced a 2023 North American tour in support of their latest album, Divisive. The band’s first full-scale stateside outing since 2018 will take place over two legs, one in the spring and the other in the summer.

The spring leg of the “Take Back Your Life” tour will be a Canadian run, kicking off April 27th in Montreal, and wrapping up May 12th in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Theory of a Deadman will provide support for that jaunt. In the summer, Disturbed will tour the United States beginning July 11th in Denver, and running through a September 2nd show in Noblesville, Indiana. Breaking Benjamin and Jinjer will be the special guests on most dates.

A Live Nation pre-sale for most shows starts Wednesday (February 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, while general sales begin Friday (February 10th). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

In the midst of the Canadian leg, Disturbed will head back down to the States for a couple of previously announced radio festivals in early May. The band also has a run of UK/European shows in June.

Divisive was released in November 2022, and has yielded the No. 1 rock single “Hey You” and the current Top 10 hit “Bad Man.”

See the full list of North American tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or Stubhub.

Disturbed 2023 North American Tour Dates:

04/27 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre +

04/29 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre +

05/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena +

05/04 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum (102.9 The Hog’s HOG FEST) %

05/06 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center (93X’s Twin City Takeover) %

05/08 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre +

05/10 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place +

05/12 – Abbotsford, BC @ Abbotsford Centre +

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena # ~

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre # ~

07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater # ~

07/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre # ~

07/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre # ~

07/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre # ~

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre # ~

07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater # ~

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion # ~

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion # ~

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP # ~

07/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion # ~

08/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre # ~

08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre # ~

08/05 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek # ~

08/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live # ~

08/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ~

08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview # ~

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center # ~

08/18 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center ~

08/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater # ~

08/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion # ~

08/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion # ~

08/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake # ~

08/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center # ~

08/29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

08/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre # ~

08/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre # ~

08/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center # ~

+ = w/ Theory of a Deadman

# = w/ Breaking Benjamin

~ = w/ JINJER

% = previously announced radio festival