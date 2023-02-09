Disturbed’s David Draiman Calls Out Joe Rogan for Perpetuating Jewish Stereotypes

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has called out podcaster Joe Rogan for remarks perpetuating Jewish stereotypes.

Rogan made the perturbing comments on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience while defending a controversial tweet by Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who recently came under fire from both Republicans and Democrats alike after writing that the US Congress’ support of Israel was “all about the Benjamins baby.”

“She’s talking about money,” Rogan told political commentators Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti during his podcast. “It’s not an antisemitic statement, I don’t think that it is. Benjamins are money. You know, the idea that Jewish people are not into money is ridiculous. That’s like saying Italians aren’t into pizza. It’s fucking stupid.”

Draiman, who’s Jewish, had previously stood up for Rogan’s right to free speech during the whole Neil Young/Spotify saga. This time, Rogan’s insensitive stereotyping prompted a rebuttal from the metal singer.

“Et tu @joerogan?” Draiman tweeted. “Listen, if you’d like to have an opportunity to talk to someone who can explain why perpetuating the stereotype that Jews love money more than any other race/creed/religion, leads to dangerous and disastrous consequences… I’m around. Let’s talk.”

Draiman continues to be vocal regarding anti-semitism and the Israel/Palestine conflict. Speaking with the Jerusalem Post Podcast last year, Draiman deplored the growing number of assaults on Jewish people in the US and anti-Semites who’ve been “emboldened from several factors from a world that has become increasingly demonizing of not only Israel but of Jews in general.”

“The number of blatant, public, unapologetic attacks that have occurred in particular of late, particularly over the course of the past three to five years, really, really hit a nerve with me,” he said at the time.

In other news, Disturbed recently announced an extensive 2023 North American tour with support from Theory of a Deadman, Breaking Benjamin, and Jinjer. The first leg of dates kick off April 27th in Montreal. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

You can see Draiman’s callout tweet and the aforementioned episode of Joe Rogan’s podcast below.