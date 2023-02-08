Menu
Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

Four-part LP is out in full on June 16th

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream
Django Django, photo by Sequoia Ziff
February 8, 2023 | 11:49am ET

    UK quartet Django Django have announced their new album, Off Planet, which will be released in full on June 16th via Because Music. Part 1 is available to stream below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Off Planet will be released in four parts, with each installment representing a separate “planet.” Intended to be “a way to go beyond” the band’s previous work, its sound ranges from bluesy pop and Middle Eastern cabaret goth to Afro acid and piano rave. Additional contributors include Self Esteem, Jack Peñate, Stealing Sheep, Toya Delazy, and more.

    The lead single “Complete Me” features a hook from Self Esteem’s Rebecca Lucy Taylor echoing over an undeniably catchy breakbeat. “I sent it to Rebecca and she loved the vibe of it and really quickly came up with some vocal ideas that kind of stuck straight away and locked well with the track,” Django Django drummer and producer Dave Maclean said in a statement. “The production was inspired by a lot of ’90s breakbeat house and hip-house records that I’ve always been really into and loved Djing with over the years.”

    Pre-orders for Off Planet are ongoing. See the artwork and full tracklist below.

    Django Django’s last album was 2021’s Glowing in the Dark. Check out their exclusive Track by Track breakdown here.

    Off Planet Artwork:

    Django Django Off Planet new album artwork

    Off Planet Tracklist:
    01. Wishbone
    02. Complete Me (feat. Self Esteem)
    03. Osaka
    04. Hands High (feat. Refound*)
    05. Lunar Vibrations (feat. Isabelle Woodhouse)
    06. Don’t Touch That Dial (feat. Yuuko)
    07. Back to Back (feat. Patience)
    08. Squid Inc
    09. Come Down
    10. Golden Cross
    11. No Time (feat. Jack Penate)
    12. A New Way Through
    13. Galaxy Mood (feat. Toya Delazy)
    14. The Oh Zone
    15. Dead Machine (feat. Stealing Sheep)
    16. Dumb Drum
    17. Fluxus
    18. Slipstream
    19. Who You Know (feat. Bernardo)
    20. Black Cadillac
    21. Gazelle

