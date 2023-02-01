Menu
Dr. Dre’s The Chronic Is Back on Streaming

The monumental 1992 album disappeared from DSPs early last year

Dr. Dre, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
February 1, 2023 | 12:26pm ET

    Just after its 30th anniversary, Dr. Dre has brought his 1992 magnum opus The Chronic back to streaming platforms.

    In addition to spawning the Top 10 single “Nuthin’ But a “G” Thang,” The Chronic peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and has since spent a total 97 weeks on the chart, making it arguably one of the most influential hip-hop albums in history. However, as Stereogum points out, it disappeared from streaming around the time that Snoop Dogg bought Death Row Records, the label that originally released it. We can probably blame The Chronic’s absence on some ensuing copyright kerfuffles.

    But now it looks like Dre and Snoop have worked out the kinks and The Chronic is now back on streaming, distributed by Interscope: “I am thrilled to bring the Chronic home to its original distribution partner, Interscope Records,” Dre said in a press release. “Working alongside my longtime colleagues, Steve Berman and John Janick, to re-release the album and make it available to fans all over the world is a full circle moment for me.”

    Stream The Chronic via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    After performing a star-studded halftime show at the 2022 Super Bowl, Dre revealed that a brain aneurysm he suffered back in January 2021 nearly killed him. Thankfully, he appears to be in good health now — or at least good enough to remind bigots like Marjorie Taylor Greene not to fuck with Dre.

Dr. Dre's The Chronic Is Back on Streaming

