Dr. Phil to End Daytime Talk Show After 21 Seasons

Dr. Phil McGraw is ending his eponymous daytime talk show after more than two decades to focus on other projects. Dr. Phil will cease airing new episodes once the 2022-2023 season is over.

“I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television,” McGraw said in a statement. “With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children. This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”

Following his exit from daytime TV, McGraw will focus on primetime programming through a new partnership that CBS Media Ventures said will allow him to “increase his impact on television and viewers.” McGraw added, “I am compelled to engage with a broader audience because I have grave concerns for the American family, and I am determined to help restore a clarity of purpose as well as our core values.”

McGraw rose to prominence on The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s after regularly appearing as an expert. He launched Dr. Phil with Winfrey in 2002 under the guise of using his experience as a clinical and forensic psychologist to cover topics like weight loss, grief, dysfunctional families, marriage counseling, and rebellious teenagers.

The show had more than its fair share of controversies. In a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Shelley Duvall spoke up about a traumatizing visit from Dr. Phil that took place in 2016, saying, “I found out the kind of person he is the hard way.” She added that McGraw kept calling her mother in order to land another interview with him.

In 2008, McGraw was criticized for violating the trust of Britney Spears’ parents after making a public statement following his visit to the pop star’s hospital room. “This is another example of a trust being betrayed,” a spokesperson for the family told Today host Meredith Vieira. “Here’s Britney, who needs to have some security somewhere, that every single thing she does and every person she has a relationship with doesn’t become another opportunity for her to be exploited.”

With other syndicated talk shows like Ellen, Dr. Oz, and The Wendy Williams Show recently having gone off air, it’s the end of an era for daytime television.