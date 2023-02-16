Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Drake and 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Cover: Report

After being sued by Vogue's parent company Condé Nast back in November 2022

Advertisement
drake 21 savage vogue lawsuit fake cover conde nast
Drake and 21 Savage’s SNL parody (via YouTube)
Follow
February 16, 2023 | 6:05pm ET

    Drake and 21 Savage have agreed to settle with Vogue’s parent company Condé Nast over a fake magazine cover the duo used to promote their collaborative album Her Loss, reports Semafor.

    In an internal memo obtained by Semafor, the publishing giant’s general counsel Will Bowes informed staff that the company has been granted an undisclosed settlement that will “bolster our ongoing creative output, including Vogue editorial.”

    Vogue filed a lawsuit against the rappers back in November, alleging they misled fans into believing Vogue would actually release a special edition of the magazine after Drake and 21 announced it on social media. Condé Nast claims neither Vogue nor editor-in-chief Anna Wintour “endorsed” the album “in any way” despite receiving a shoutout from Drake.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Me and my brother on newsstands tomorrow,” Drake wrote on Instagram while promoting the fake cover in late October. “Thanks @voguemagazine and Anna Wintour for the love and support on this historic moment.”

    Two days later, US District Judge Jed Rakoff barred Drake and 21 Savage from “using, displaying, dissenting, or distributing” the fake cover while ruling they were likely violating Condé Nast’s trademarks by “misleading consumers” and “deceiving the public.” The temporary restraining order also required the duo to take down any websites and social media posts sharing the image — indeed, Drake’s Instagram post announcing the fake cover has been deleted. They are also explicitly barred from mentioning Wintour.

    The fake Vogue cover kicked off a promotional campaign for Her Loss mocking traditional rollouts in which Drake and 21 Savage also promoted an NPR Tiny Desk that never happened and faked clips from an “interview” with Howard Stern. Unlike Condé Nast, both NPR and Stern had fun with it.

    Advertisement

    Though NPR officially clarified the teaser was a spoof, it also embraced a future opportunity. Stern also praised the parody on his show, saying, “Drake did such a good job that the news outlets are reporting on it as if it’s real.”

    Since the album dropped, Drake and 21 have also shared full-length parodies of Saturday Night Live and COLORS performances.

    As for the album itself, our review highlighted 21 and Drake’s chemistry and praised them for peeling back “their respective curtains” and revealing truths “beyond trips to Paris and enough gunplay to make John Wick blush.”

    Advertisement

    However, Drake’s thinly veiled lines about Megan Thee Stallion cast a shadow over the album for many, and prompted her to tear into rappers who “dog pile on a black woman when she say one of y’all homeboys abused her.”

    This article has been updated with the news that Drake and 21 Savage have reportedly agreed to settle the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

beach house become ep record store day exclusive vinyl indie pop rock music news listen

Beach House to Release New EP Become as Record Store Day Exclusive

February 16, 2023

Record Store Day 2023

Record Store Day 2023: The 30 Must-Have Releases

February 16, 2023

JC Chasez Interview

JC Chasez Unveils Meow Mix Campaign, Discusses the Power of '90s Nostalgia and New Music: Exclusive

February 16, 2023

pearl jam give way record store day exclusive live album rock alternative music news

Pearl Jam's Elusive Live Album Give Way Getting First Proper Release for Record Store Day

February 16, 2023

fleet foxes shore tour 2023 indie rock folk music news robin pecknold tour dates presale tickets

Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 16, 2023

botch 2023 us tour

Botch Announce Fall 2023 US Reunion Tour

February 16, 2023

Janelle Monae Float Seun Kut Egypt 80 new song stream

Janelle Monáe Shares Swaggering NBA All-Star Weekend Anthem "Float": Stream

February 16, 2023

the new pornographers angelcover new single indie rock alternative music news listen stream

The New Pornographers Share New Single "Angelcover": Stream

February 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drake and 21 Savage Settle Lawsuit Over Fake Vogue Cover: Report

Menu Shop Search Newsletter