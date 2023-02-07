Menu
Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)”: Stream

Due in June

Dream Wife, photo by Sophie Webster
February 7, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Dream Wife are returning this spring with their new album Social Lubrication, due out via Lucky Number on June 9th. Ahead of its release, the London-based rock trio are today offering some sage advice with the new single “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician).”

    Dream Wife — composed of vocalist Rakel Mjöll, guitarist Alice Go, and bassist Bella Podpadec — self-wrote and self-produced the entirety of Social Lubrication, their third LP. Blending elements of old-school punk with a new wave sleekness, the album once again finds Dream Wife cheekily tackling subjects like bodily autonomy and existing under patriarchy. Pre-orders for the record are ongoing.

    “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)” is an anthem for anyone who’s ever been swindled by a crush’s amateur demos, a flyer for a sweaty DIY show, or a shared interest in your favorite esoteric band that indicates you’re obviously soulmates (not that we’re speaking from experience). But Dream Wife know that they’re no exception, making the song as much a warning as it is a dig at themselves: “Think I’ll be celibate for a few months or days/ Then a damn guitar pick flicks my way,” go one of its most on-the-nose lyrics.

    Related Video

    “Dating musicians is a nightmare,” Mjöll says in a press release. “Evoking imagery of late night make-outs with fuckboy/girl/ambiguously-gendered musicians on their mattress after being seduced by song-writing chat. The roles being equally reversed. Having a laugh together and being able to poke fun at ourselves is very much at the heart of this band.”

    Watch Dream Wife in the Tinder-swiping music video for “Hot (Don’t Date a Musician)” below, and then keep scrolling to see the album art and tracklist for Social Lubrication.

    Social Lubrication follows Dream Wife’s 2020 album So When You Gonna…

    Social Lubrication Artwork:

    Social Lubrication Tracklist:
    01. Kick In the Teeth
    02. Who Do You Wanna Be?
    03. Hot (Don’t Date A Musician)
    04. Social Lubrication
    05. Mascara
    06. Leech
    07. I Want You
    08. Curious
    09. Honestly
    10. Orbit

