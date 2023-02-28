Dreamville Festival 2023: J. Cole, Usher, and “Special Guest” Drake Top Lineup

J. Cole has unveiled the lineup for the 2023 iteration of his Dreamville Festival. The rapper will headline the fest — along with a “special guest” appearance from Drake — as will Usher and Burna Boy.

Taking place on April 1st and 2nd at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh, North Carolina, Dreamville 2023 will bring together all signees on J. Cole’s eponymous record label, including Ari Lennox, J.I.D, EARTHGANG, Bas, Cozz, Omen, and Lute. Other highlights on the lineup are Lil Durk, City Girls, Sean Paul, J.I.D, GloRilla, Waka Flaka Flame, Jessie Reyez, Key Glock, Summer Walker, Mario, and more.

While Usher will headline the fest Saturday night, Sunday night will close out with J. Cole’s performance as per usual; this time, Drake will join him, and the pair will deliver a medley of hits from each of their respective catalogs (although, of course, there’s some overlap between them).

GA, GA+, and VIP two-day passes are on sale now at Dreamville’s website or Stubhub.

Earlier this year, J. Cole shared “procrastination (broke),” a new single he made from a beat he found by searching “J. Cole type beat” on YouTube. Following Dreamville, Usher is also set to headline this year’s Lovers & Friends Music Festival in Las Vegas this spring.