Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.
The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 26 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.
A ticket pre-sale begins February 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale starting Thursday, February 16th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub.
Last year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Unfortunately, guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.
Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
05/01 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
05/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
06/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
06/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
06/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
06/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
08/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
09/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena