Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

The 26-date trek kicks off in late May

Advertisement
Duran Duran
Duran Duran, photo courtesy of band
February 8, 2023 | 10:27am ET

    Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.

    The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 26 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

    A ticket pre-sale begins February 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale starting Thursday, February 16th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Last year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Unfortunately, guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

    Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena
    05/01 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    05/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena
    05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro
    05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
    05/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    06/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena
    06/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    06/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    06/18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    06/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
    08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
    08/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks
    08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair
    09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
    09/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC
    09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena
    09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Advertisement

Latest Stories

sunny day real estate 2023 tour dates reunion live music ticket news emo alternative indie rock

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

February 8, 2023

Cake 2023 Tour Dates

Cake Announce 2023 Tour

February 8, 2023

Alter Bridge Sevendust 2023 US tour

Alter Bridge Announce New 2023 US Tour Leg with Sevendust

February 8, 2023

Death Grips 2023

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

February 8, 2023

pat benatar neil giraldo 2023 tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

Nickel Creek tickets 2023 tour celebrants shows live dates presale code

How to Get Tickets to Nickel Creek's 2023 Tour

February 7, 2023

laura jane grace tour dates 2023 indie rock punk music news tickets

Laura Jane Grace Announces 2023 US Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

whitechapel 2023 tour dates

Whitechapel to Perform The Valley in Full on Spring 2023 US Tour

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

Menu Shop Search Newsletter