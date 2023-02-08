Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

Duran Duran have announced a 2023 North American tour with support from Nile Rodgers & Chic and Bastille.

The “Future Past North American Tour” comes in support of Duran Duran’s latest album of the same name. Consisting of 26 shows, the trek kicks off with an appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on May 27th. The tour then hits cities like Seattle, Austin, New Orleans, Dallas, Atlanta, Chicago, and Philadelphia, as well as Morrison, Colorado — where Duran Duran will play two nights at the famed Red Rocks. Check out the full schedule below, and stay tuned for new on additional shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

A ticket pre-sale begins February 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time, ahead of a general on-sale starting Thursday, February 16th via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub.

Last year, Duran Duran was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022. Unfortunately, guitarist Andy Taylor was unable to attend the ceremony due to his ongoing battle with prostate cancer.

Duran Duran 2023 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

05/01 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/02 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

05/04 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

05/05 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

05/09 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley

05/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/31 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

06/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

06/07 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Arena

06/09 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

06/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

06/13 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/17 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/18 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

06/24 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

08/28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks

08/31 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota State Fair

09/01 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

09/03 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC

09/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/07 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/09 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

09/10 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capitol One Arena

09/16 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

09/19 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena