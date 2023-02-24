Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Supergroup Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest, Rainbow) Unveil Debut Single “Blind Leading the Blind”: Stream

The band's first album, Horns for a Halo, is due May 26th via Nuclear Blast Records

Advertisement
Elegant Weapons, via Nuclear Blast
February 24, 2023 | 3:15pm ET

    Metal supergroup Elegant Weapons have released their debut single. The band — comprised of Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams — have unleashed the classic metal-sounding “Blind Leading the Blind.”

    The track will appear on Elegant Weapons’ upcoming debut album, Horns for a Halo, out May 26th via Nuclear Blast.

    When Elegant Weapons were first announced this past October, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis were named as members of the band. While they are no longer part of the group’s permanent lineup, each has contributed to the forthcoming album.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band is set to tour Europe in June, but Faulkner says more touring, and even a second album are in the works.

    “As far as the future, we are all dedicated to giving this band the longest life we can,” stated the guitarist in a press release. “Live shows, tours and future albums. Growing with the fans along the way. The writing process for the second album is already underway and with live dates coming in thick and fast, we are looking forward to seeing how the future evolves for Elegant Weapons.”

    Faulkner described the new music as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society, but with a lot of melody, sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step. There are a lot of guitar solos and the songs are on the heavier side. And even though there’s a lot of melody, it’s still going to shake your bones.”

    Advertisement

    Judas Priest
     Editor's Pick
    A Definitive Ranking of Every Judas Priest Album

    An animated music video accompanies the single “Blind Leading the Blind,” with Faulkner explaining, “The video is great and gives a quirky and stylistic representation of the meaning of the song. The main character is getting drunk on the power he is given by the people that trust him, only to be found out later when his followers really see the truth. When the power is taken away, he is seen for what he really is.”

    Horns for a Halo was produced by longtime metal producer and Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap. Watch the video for “Blind Leading the Blind” below, and pre-order the album here.

    Horns for a Halo Artwork:
    Elegant Weapons - Horns for a Halo

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Channel Tres Real Cultural Shit new album stream

Channel Tres Drops New EP Real Cultural Shit: Stream

February 24, 2023

CHVRCHES Over

CHVRCHES Sign with Island Records, Share New Song "Over"

February 24, 2023

jonas brothers broadway residency wings music video new single pop music news

The Jonas Brothers Announce Broadway Residency, Share New Single "Wings": Stream

February 24, 2023

us girls bless this mess meg remy futures bet indie rock pop music news stream listen tour dates tickets

U.S. Girls Shares New Album Bless This Mess: Stream

February 24, 2023

lana del rey dad rob grant album lost at sea setting sail on a distant horizon

Lana Del Rey's Dad Announces Debut Album Lost at Sea, Shares "Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon": Stream

February 24, 2023

pusha t white lines cocaine bear remix new song stream

Pusha T Reworks Hip-Hop Classic "White Lines" for Cocaine Bear Soundtrack: Stream

February 24, 2023

mazie blotter baby track by track album breakdown stream

mazie Breaks Down New Album blotter baby Track by Track: Exclusive

February 24, 2023

Gorillaz Cracker Island new album stream

Gorillaz Unveil New Album Cracker Island: Stream

February 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Supergroup Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest, Rainbow) Unveil Debut Single "Blind Leading the Blind": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter