Supergroup Elegant Weapons (Judas Priest, Rainbow) Unveil Debut Single “Blind Leading the Blind”: Stream

Metal supergroup Elegant Weapons have released their debut single. The band — comprised of Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner, Rainbow singer Ronnie Romero, Uriah Heep bassist Dave Rimmer, and Accept drummer Christopher Williams — have unleashed the classic metal-sounding “Blind Leading the Blind.”

The track will appear on Elegant Weapons’ upcoming debut album, Horns for a Halo, out May 26th via Nuclear Blast.

When Elegant Weapons were first announced this past October, Pantera bassist Rex Brown and Judas Priest drummer Scott Travis were named as members of the band. While they are no longer part of the group’s permanent lineup, each has contributed to the forthcoming album.

Advertisement

Related Video

The band is set to tour Europe in June, but Faulkner says more touring, and even a second album are in the works.

“As far as the future, we are all dedicated to giving this band the longest life we can,” stated the guitarist in a press release. “Live shows, tours and future albums. Growing with the fans along the way. The writing process for the second album is already underway and with live dates coming in thick and fast, we are looking forward to seeing how the future evolves for Elegant Weapons.”

Faulkner described the new music as “a mix of Jimi Hendrix, Priest, Sabbath, solo Ozzy and Black Label Society, but with a lot of melody, sort of old school and modern at once if that makes any sense, and actually down-tuned a whole step. There are a lot of guitar solos and the songs are on the heavier side. And even though there’s a lot of melody, it’s still going to shake your bones.”

Advertisement

An animated music video accompanies the single “Blind Leading the Blind,” with Faulkner explaining, “The video is great and gives a quirky and stylistic representation of the meaning of the song. The main character is getting drunk on the power he is given by the people that trust him, only to be found out later when his followers really see the truth. When the power is taken away, he is seen for what he really is.”

Horns for a Halo was produced by longtime metal producer and Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap. Watch the video for “Blind Leading the Blind” below, and pre-order the album here.

Horns for a Halo Artwork:

