Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing “Lower Income” People with New Pricing Policy

Seat location-based pricing "essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income," the actor said

Advertisement
elijah wood amc sightline ticket pricing seat location
Elijah Wood (photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) and AMC Theatres
Follow
February 7, 2023 | 2:10pm ET

    Elijah Wood has criticized AMC Theaters for its new policy basing ticket pricing on seat location. In a tweet, the actor pointed out how the Sightline initiative could hurt people with lower incomes.

    “The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all,” Wood wrote. “This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.”

    Under the new pricing structure, moviegoers will pay based on where they sit in the auditorium. The most expensive option, Preferred Sightline, is priced at a premium for middle seats, while Standard Sightline tickets are offered at a traditional cost for seats that are “the most common” in theaters. The cheapest offering, Value Sightline, puts moviegoers in the front row as well as select ADA seats.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Moviegoers who pay a monthly fee for AMC Stubs A-List will be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost. The change goes into effect at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City starting Friday, February 10th before going nationwide at all domestic AMC locations before year’s end.

    The Sightline initiative puts movie ticket pricing in line with concerts and festivals, where fans can pay more for better access. This isn’t the first time AMC has experimented with variable pricing. In 2022, the theater chain charged more for The Batman than other movie tickets.

    It’s worth noting Sightline currently won’t impact AMC’s Discount Tuesdays, where all seats are $5.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

la la land broadway musical adaptation play stage movie film news

La La Land Is Getting a Broadway Adaptation

February 7, 2023

Magic Mike's Last Dance Review

Magic Mike's Last Dance: Channing Tatum Bumps and Grinds This Franchise to Its End

February 7, 2023

Titanic James Cameron Wrong

James Cameron Needs to Drop the Debate Over Jack’s Fate in Titanic

February 6, 2023

AMC Theaters Will Price Movie Tickets Based on Seat Location

AMC Theaters Will Price Movie Tickets Based on Seat Location

February 6, 2023

Paul McCartney and Linda McCartney

Paul McCartney Documentary Coming from Director Morgan Neville

February 4, 2023

armie hammer interview

Armie Hammer Breaks Silence on Abuse Allegations in New Interview

February 4, 2023

melinda dillon dead a christmas story close encounters of the third kind oscar-nominated

Melinda Dillon, Star of A Christmas Story and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Dead at 83

February 3, 2023

george r robertson dead obituary actor news rip police academy

George R. Robertson, Henry Hurst in Police Academy Films, Dead at 89

February 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing "Lower Income" People with New Pricing Policy

Menu Shop Search Newsletter