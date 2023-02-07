Elijah Wood Blasts AMC for Penalizing “Lower Income” People with New Pricing Policy

Elijah Wood has criticized AMC Theaters for its new policy basing ticket pricing on seat location. In a tweet, the actor pointed out how the Sightline initiative could hurt people with lower incomes.

“The movie theater is and always has been a sacred democratic space for all,” Wood wrote. “This new initiative by AMC Theatres would essentially penalize people for lower income and reward for higher income.”

Under the new pricing structure, moviegoers will pay based on where they sit in the auditorium. The most expensive option, Preferred Sightline, is priced at a premium for middle seats, while Standard Sightline tickets are offered at a traditional cost for seats that are “the most common” in theaters. The cheapest offering, Value Sightline, puts moviegoers in the front row as well as select ADA seats.

Moviegoers who pay a monthly fee for AMC Stubs A-List will be able to reserve seats in the Preferred Sightline Section at no additional cost. The change goes into effect at select AMC locations in New York, Chicago, and Kansas City starting Friday, February 10th before going nationwide at all domestic AMC locations before year’s end.

The Sightline initiative puts movie ticket pricing in line with concerts and festivals, where fans can pay more for better access. This isn’t the first time AMC has experimented with variable pricing. In 2022, the theater chain charged more for The Batman than other movie tickets.

It’s worth noting Sightline currently won’t impact AMC’s Discount Tuesdays, where all seats are $5.