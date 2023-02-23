Menu
Elizabeth Banks Awarded “Beary Best” Distinction by PETA for Cocaine Bear

"Forcing a real bear to perform in her dark comedy would have been anything but funny"

Elizabeth Banks (photo by Heather Kaplan) and Cocaine Bear (Universal Pictures)
February 23, 2023 | 1:32pm ET

    Elizabeth Banks has been recognized by PETA with the “Beary Best” Award for directing her upcoming horror-comedy flick, Cocaine Bear, without the use of any real bears.

    The film’s director-producer received the accolade on Thursday (February 23rd) ahead of the movie’s wide release the following day. Though it seems fairly obvious that some movie magic would be needed to recreate the titular animal’s drug-fueled rampage, Banks notably opted to substitute its furry antagonist entirely with CGI and a human “bear performer.”

    In a statement, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange shared, “Cocaine Bear’s hyper-realistic star proves that the future of film lies in technology, not dragging abused animals onto movie sets. PETA is happy to celebrate Elizabeth Banks for recognizing that forcing a real bear to perform in her dark comedy would have been anything but funny.”

    Elizabeth Banks has not yet commented on the award from PETA, but she’ll immediately spread the praise by spending Cocaine Bear’s release day honoring one of the film’s cast members, the late Ray Liotta, who is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The director will speak at the ceremony along with Taron Egerton and Liotta’s daughter Karsen.

    Meanwhile, Banks might be looking to build a franchise out of computer-animated animal fiends as she mulls a potential “Cocaine Shark” sequel, and the movie has already expanded into the video space ecosystem with an 8-bit arcade game released earlier this month. For now though, we’ll have to wait and see how much audiences are jonesing for this type of off-beat animal romp when Cocaine Bear arrives on February 24th.

