Elizabeth Banks Is Down to Make a Cocaine Shark After Cocaine Bear

Elizabeth Banks’ crazy upcoming film Cocaine Bear may be the start of a glorious cinematic universe. Thanks to a recent police discovery off the coast of New Zealand, Banks has confirmed interest in making a Cocaine Shark movie.

Earlier this week, police down under discovered more than three tons of cocaine floating in the Pacific Ocean as part of a drug-smuggling scheme. Naturally, the internet immediately began joking about sea animals discovering the drugs, since Cocaine Bear was inspired by a real black bear that got its paws on a bag of coke in a Georgia forest in 1985.

Banks herself heard the story, and she told People it could lend itself to something of a Cocaine Shark. “If there’s a great story, then sure,” the director said. “Jaws with cocaine, I don’t see how that loses.”

Cocaine Bear stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, and Scott Seiss, as well as the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles. The action-comedy premieres February 24th.