Emperor Announce First US Tour in Over 15 Years

The five-date run will hit major markets in June and July

emperor 2023 tour
Emperor, courtesy of Candlelight Records
February 13, 2023 | 2:40pm ET

    Emperor have announced the “Anthems to Welken at Dusk” US summer tour — the Norwegian black metal band’s first stateside trek in over 15 years.

    The five-show run will hit major markets in June and July: Chicago (June 23rd); Brooklyn, New York (June 25th); Dallas (June 28th); Los Angeles (June 30th); and Anaheim, California (July 1st). Support has yet to be announced.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (February 16th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with general ticket sales starting Friday (February 17th). You can also pick up tickets for sold-out concerts via StubHub.

    Considering the name of the tour, it’s safe to assume Emperor will be performing all or much of their seminal 1997 album Anthems to Welken at Dusk each night. The band previously headlined last year’s Psycho Las Vegas festival, playing six songs from the LP during its set.

    Although Emperor haven’t released new music since 2001, the group continues to make select live appearances while band mastermind Ihsahn remains active in a solo capacity. He has most recently dropped a pair of EPs in 2020, started beef with Taylor Swift, and helped produce Matt Heafy’s black metal project Ibaraki.

    Ihsahn Taylor Swift album artwork
    Black-Metal Legend Ihsahn Calls Out Taylor Swift Over Album Artwork

    You can see the full list of Emperor’s 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets here, and for sold out gigs, here.

    Emperor’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    06/23 – Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
    06/25 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    06/28 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    06/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
    07/01 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

    emperor 2023 tour dates

