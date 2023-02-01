Fan Chant: ENHYPEN to Headline Inaugural We Bridge Music Festival

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

Fresh off the heels of 2022 stateside tour dates on the “MANIFESTO World Tour,” ENHYPEN are already starting to fill up their 2023 calendars with another visit to the US. The septet — Jungwon, Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, and Ni-ki — are headlining the first-ever We Bridge Music Festival and Expo, and we’ve got the scoop on the event below.

The three-day cultural expo and two-day music festival will be arriving in Las Vegas this spring, with the event taking place Las Vegas April 21st-23rd. The epicenter will be the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, and, notably, We Bridge has enlisted Infinite Prospects Entertainment (IPE), the company responsible for many of the themed details around turning Las Vegas purple for BTS’s 2022 mini-residency. ENHYPEN will be performing at the 12,000 seat arena at Mandalay Bay.

The lineup — which hints at more acts still yet to be announced — includes rising C9 five-piece CIX, ONEUS, soloist KANG DANIEL, and fromis_9. Rapper BE’O shares, “I’m excited to be heading to Las Vegas for the We Bridge Music Festival and Expo to put on a great show for all of you and create wonderful memories together.”

Check out the full lineup below, keep an eye out for more details via the festival’s newly-launched Twitter account, and take a look at tickets here. Tickets, including multi-day and VIP packages, are now available.

Day 1 – Friday, April 21st

ONEUS

Dreamcatcher

CIX

Kang Daniel

Day 2 – Saturday, April 22nd

BE’O

ONEUS

VIVIZ

fromis_9

ENHYPEN