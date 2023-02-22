Everything But the Girl Get Swept Up in the Moment on New Single “Caution to the Wind”: Stream

Everything But the Girl have unveiled “Caution to the Wind,” the second single from Fuse, their first album of new material in 24 years.

The married electronic pop duo — comprised of lead singer Tracey Thorn and producer Ben Watt — embrace a perfect night and ride the proverbial “Caution to the Wind” while luxuriating in the track’s hypnotic solace. Although the stars have aligned and the sky has formed a “cathedral,” Thorn still traces the song’s divine energy to her most intimate comfort in the chorus: “Home to be with you/ Home to be near you.”

In a statement, Thorn shared, “Lyrically, ‘Caution to the Wind’ is a simple song about arrival and seizing the moment, so with the music we tried to capture the feeling of a perpetual point in time.”

Watt added, “I let the words quickly collapse and loop inside the production. The drums emerge and repeat, and everything then starts to unfold in cycles of anticipation and release. I guess it’s just classic nightclub tension and euphoria.”

Stream Everything But the Girl’s “Caution to the Wind” below.

Fuse arrives on April 21st and follows the album’s lead single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” released in January. Pre-orders are ongoing.