Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Everything But the Girl Get Swept Up in the Moment on New Single “Caution to the Wind”: Stream

Off Fuse, their first album in 24 years

Advertisement
Everything But the Girl Caution to the Wind stream single fuse new album 2023 song video
Everything But the Girl, photo by Edward Bishop
February 22, 2023 | 11:44am ET

    Everything But the Girl have unveiled “Caution to the Wind,” the second single from Fuse, their first album of new material in 24 years.

    The married electronic pop duo — comprised of lead singer Tracey Thorn and producer Ben Watt — embrace a perfect night and ride the proverbial “Caution to the Wind” while luxuriating in the track’s hypnotic solace. Although the stars have aligned and the sky has formed a “cathedral,” Thorn still traces the song’s divine energy to her most intimate comfort in the chorus: “Home to be with you/ Home to be near you.”

    In a statement, Thorn shared, “Lyrically, ‘Caution to the Wind’ is a simple song about arrival and seizing the moment, so with the music we tried to capture the feeling of a perpetual point in time.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Watt added, “I let the words quickly collapse and loop inside the production. The drums emerge and repeat, and everything then starts to unfold in cycles of anticipation and release. I guess it’s just classic nightclub tension and euphoria.”

    Stream Everything But the Girl’s “Caution to the Wind” below.

    Fuse arrives on April 21st and follows the album’s lead single, “Nothing Left to Lose,” released in January. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Palms new songs 2023

Palms (Members of Deftones, Isis) Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Songs: Stream

February 22, 2023

Easy Star All-Stars moonage daydream Alex Lifeson

Easy Star All-Stars Break Down Origins of "Moonage Daydream" Cover with Rush's Alex Lifeson: Exclusive

February 22, 2023

Atmosphere So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously new album Okay song video stream

Atmosphere Announce New Album, Share Origins of "Okay": Exclusive

February 22, 2023

babygirl sore eyes origins new song listen stream watch music video

Babygirl Announce New EP, Share Origins of Dreamy New Track "Sore Eyes": Exclusive

February 21, 2023

jason isbell death wish weathervanes 400 unit folk rock americana alternative music news listen stream pre order tracklist artwork tour dates

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Announce New Album Weathervanes, Share "Death Wish": Stream

February 21, 2023

Lady Lamb Between Two Trees new song stream

Lady Lamb Shares Haunting New Song "Between Two Trees": Stream

February 21, 2023

Princess Nokia ep complicated

Princess Nokia Announces New EP, Shares "complicated": Stream

February 21, 2023

unknown mortal orchestra nadja

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Unveil New Song "Nadja": Stream

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Everything But the Girl Get Swept Up in the Moment on New Single "Caution to the Wind": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter