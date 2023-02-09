Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

The sludge-metal veterans are celebrating the 30th anniversary of Take as Needed for Pain

Advertisement
Eyehategod
Eyehategod, courtesy of Speakeasy PR
February 9, 2023 | 3:49pm ET

    Eyehategod have announced the “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” tour, celebrating the sludge-metal veterans’ 1993 sophomore album. The spring US outing will feature fellow New Orleans band Goatwhore as support.

    The tour kicks off April 8th in Atlanta and runs through an April 30th gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among the stops is a performance at Philadelphia’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, where Eyehategod will play Take as Needed for Pain in full. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    “This year we celebrate 30 years of Take as Needed for Pain with fellow New Orleanians Goatwhore, kicking off April 8th,” wrote Eyehategod on Facebook. “This tour includes a performance of the record in full at the Decibel Metal and Beerfest…See y’all down the road!!!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Eyehategod’s most recent album is 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior, while Goatwhore unleashed Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven in 2022.

    See the full list of dates and the tour poster below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Eyehategod 2023 US Tour Dates with Goatwhore:
    04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
    04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
    04/10 – Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
    04/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
    04/12 – Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse
    04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
    04/14 – Portland, ME @ Genos
    04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *
    04/16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
    04/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
    04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
    04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
    04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
    04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
    04/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    04/24 – Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
    04/25 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
    04/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
    04/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    04/28 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
    04/29 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
    04/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole *

    * = no Goatwhore

    Eyehategod Goatwhore tour poster

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Blink 182 tickets tour 2023 2024 Tom DeLonge Mark Hoppus Travis Barker how to buy seats shows venue

How to Get Tickets to Blink-182's 2023 Reunion Tour

February 9, 2023

sunny day real estate 2023 tour dates reunion live music ticket news emo alternative indie rock

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

February 8, 2023

Cake 2023 Tour Dates

Cake Announce 2023 Tour

February 8, 2023

Alter Bridge Sevendust 2023 US tour

Alter Bridge Announce New 2023 US Tour Leg with Sevendust

February 8, 2023

Duran Duran

Duran Duran Announce 2023 North American Tour with Nile Rogers & Chic

February 8, 2023

Death Grips 2023

Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

February 8, 2023

pat benatar neil giraldo 2023 tour

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

February 7, 2023

Nickel Creek tickets 2023 tour celebrants shows live dates presale code

How to Get Tickets to Nickel Creek's 2023 Tour

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

Menu Shop Search Newsletter