Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

Eyehategod have announced the “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” tour, celebrating the sludge-metal veterans’ 1993 sophomore album. The spring US outing will feature fellow New Orleans band Goatwhore as support.

The tour kicks off April 8th in Atlanta and runs through an April 30th gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among the stops is a performance at Philadelphia’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, where Eyehategod will play Take as Needed for Pain in full. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

“This year we celebrate 30 years of Take as Needed for Pain with fellow New Orleanians Goatwhore, kicking off April 8th,” wrote Eyehategod on Facebook. “This tour includes a performance of the record in full at the Decibel Metal and Beerfest…See y’all down the road!!!”

Related Video

Eyehategod’s most recent album is 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior, while Goatwhore unleashed Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven in 2022.

See the full list of dates and the tour poster below. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Eyehategod 2023 US Tour Dates with Goatwhore:

04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs

04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug

04/10 – Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub

04/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

04/12 – Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch

04/14 – Portland, ME @ Genos

04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *

04/16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East

04/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary

04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls

04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *

04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing

04/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

04/24 – Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop

04/25 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood

04/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove

04/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/28 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room

04/29 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

04/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole *

* = no Goatwhore