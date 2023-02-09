Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

Eyehategod have announced the “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” tour, celebrating the sludge-metal veterans’ 1993 sophomore album. The spring US outing will feature fellow New Orleans band Goatwhore as support.
The tour kicks off April 8th in Atlanta and runs through an April 30th gig in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Among the stops is a performance at Philadelphia’s Decibel Metal & Beer Fest, where Eyehategod will play Take as Needed for Pain in full. Tickets for the upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
“This year we celebrate 30 years of Take as Needed for Pain with fellow New Orleanians Goatwhore, kicking off April 8th,” wrote Eyehategod on Facebook. “This tour includes a performance of the record in full at the Decibel Metal and Beerfest…See y’all down the road!!!”
Eyehategod’s most recent album is 2021’s A History of Nomadic Behavior, while Goatwhore unleashed Angels Hung from the Arches of Heaven in 2022.
See the full list of dates and the tour poster below.
Eyehategod 2023 US Tour Dates with Goatwhore:
04/08 – Atlanta, GA @ Boggs
04/09 – Tampa, FL @ Brass Mug
04/10 – Charleston, SC @ Trolley Pub
04/11 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819
04/12 – Chesapeake, VA @ Riffhouse
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Monarch
04/14 – Portland, ME @ Genos
04/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore / Decibel Metal & Beer Fest *
04/16 – Boston, MA @ Middle East
04/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
04/18 – Detroit, MI @ Sanctuary
04/19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls
04/20 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
04/21 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle *
04/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Black Circle Brewing
04/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
04/24 – Bloomington, IL @ Nightshop
04/25 – Iowa City, IA @ Wildwood
04/26 – Lincoln, NE @ Royal Grove
04/27 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/28 – Little Rock, AR @ Rev Room
04/29 – Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves
04/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Rabbit Hole *
* = no Goatwhore