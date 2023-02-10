Menu
Jason Momoa Tries to Literally Blow Up the Family in Fast X Trailer: Watch

In theaters May 19th

Fast X (Universal Pictures)
February 10, 2023 | 11:26am ET

    Jason Momoa’s Dante makes his explosive entrance into the Fast and Furious franchise when he tries to literally blow up the family in the new trailer for Fast X.

    The preview opens with Dom (Vin Diesel) stressing over something his son said. “He said, ‘Dad, you’re not afraid of anything.’ But I am. I’m afraid of losing someone I love.”

    Queue the fireworks. Dante is the son of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, last seen meeting his end on the bridge in Fast Five. Now, Dante is out for revenge. “Dominic Toretto, you’re about to learn all about fear,” he says through a montage of fireballs and frenzied driving. “You built such a beautiful life filled with love and family. I never got that chance. You stole that from me. My future. My family. And now, I’m gonna break yours, piece by piece.”

    Fast X returns Furious favorites Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Jason Statham, John Cena, Scott Eastwood, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron, while adding newcomers Brie Larson, Alan Ritchson, Daniela Melchior, and Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

    The film is directed by Louis Leterrier (Clash of the Titans, The Incredible Hulk) and it motors into theaters on May 19th. Check out the trailer below.

