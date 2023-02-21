Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour with support from Miya Folick on select dates.

The joint outing will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 4th, featuring stops in Vancouver, British Columbia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a two-night stand in Madison, Wisconsin. Ahead of those dates, FJM will go on a previously announced North American run of his own, and The Head and The Heart will team up with The Revivalists for a separate co-headlining run. See The Head and The Heart’s full itinerary below.

Tickets for The Head and The Heart’s tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 23rd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

The Head and The Heart recently announced former guitarist (and founding member) Josiah Johnson will fill in for Charity Thielen until she returns at the band’s Red Rocks show on June 29th. At that concert, Johnson will play alongside Thielen, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the full and original band lineup has performed on stage together.

Last April, The Head and The Heart released their fifth album, Every Shade of Blue. Josh Tillman’s most recent LP was Chloë and the Next 20th Century, also released in April 2022.

Get tickets to all of The Head and the Heart’s upcoming shows here, and Father John Misty’s tour dates here.

The Head and The Heart 2023 Tour Dates:

02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival

03/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee

03/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera

04/29 – Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Festival

05/07 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival

06/04 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

06/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^

07/01 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater ^

07/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^

07/05 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion ^

07/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^

07/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

07/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^

07/14 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^

07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD #

08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #

08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #

08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater #

08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #

08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !

08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #

08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #

08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #

08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #

08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater #

08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest #

08/21 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee #

08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

08/25 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival

08/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

^ = w/ The Revivalists and Jamie Wyatt

* = w/ The Revivalists only

# = w/ Father John Misty and Miya Folick

! = w/ Miya Folick only

Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:

02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik

02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena

03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen

03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle

03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg

03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

03/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome

03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall

03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory

03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage

03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater

04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center

04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca

04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre

04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre

04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony

04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa

04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University

04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe

05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

# = w/ The Head and the Heart and Miya Folick



