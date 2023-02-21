Menu
Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Taking place after The Head and The Heart's joint run with The Revivalists

father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour dates tickets
Father John Misty (photo by Ben Kaye) and The Head and The Heart (photo by Shervin Lainez)
February 21, 2023 | 1:39pm ET

    Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour with support from Miya Folick on select dates.

    The joint outing will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 4th, featuring stops in Vancouver, British Columbia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a two-night stand in Madison, Wisconsin. Ahead of those dates, FJM will go on a previously announced North American run of his own, and The Head and The Heart will team up with The Revivalists for a separate co-headlining run. See The Head and The Heart’s full itinerary below.

    Tickets for The Head and The Heart’s tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 23rd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

    The Head and The Heart recently announced former guitarist (and founding member) Josiah Johnson will fill in for Charity Thielen until she returns at the band’s Red Rocks show on June 29th. At that concert, Johnson will play alongside Thielen, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the full and original band lineup has performed on stage together.

    Last April, The Head and The Heart released their fifth album, Every Shade of Blue. Josh Tillman’s most recent LP was Chloë and the Next 20th Century, also released in April 2022.

    Get tickets to all of The Head and the Heart’s upcoming shows here, and Father John Misty’s tour dates here.

    The Head and The Heart 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
    03/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
    03/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera
    04/29 – Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Festival
    05/07 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
    06/04 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
    06/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    06/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^
    07/01 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater ^
    07/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^
    07/05 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion ^
    07/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
    07/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
    07/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^
    07/14 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^
    07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^
    08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD #
    08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #
    08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
    08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater #
    08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !
    08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
    08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
    08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
    08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #
    08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater #
    08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest #
    08/21 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee #
    08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #
    08/25 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival
    08/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park

    ^ = w/ The Revivalists and Jamie Wyatt
    * = w/ The Revivalists only
    # = w/ Father John Misty and Miya Folick
    ! = w/ Miya Folick only

    Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
    02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena
    03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
    03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
    03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
    03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    03/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
    03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
    03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
    03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory
    03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage
    03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
    04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
    04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater
    04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
    04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca
    04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
    04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
    04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
    04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
    04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
    04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
    05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
    05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
    05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
    05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
    05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
    05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
    08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD #
    08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #
    08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
    08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater #
    08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
    08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
    08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
    08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
    08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
    08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #
    08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater #
    08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest #
    08/21 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee #
    08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #

    # = w/ The Head and the Heart and Miya Folick

    father john misty head and the heart 2023 co-headlining tour poster dates tickets
    head and the heart revivalists 2023 tour poster dates tickets

