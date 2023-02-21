Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart Announce 2023 Co-Headlining Tour

Father John Misty and The Head and The Heart have announced a 2023 co-headlining North American tour with support from Miya Folick on select dates.
The joint outing will kick off in Salt Lake City, Utah on August 4th, featuring stops in Vancouver, British Columbia; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and a two-night stand in Madison, Wisconsin. Ahead of those dates, FJM will go on a previously announced North American run of his own, and The Head and The Heart will team up with The Revivalists for a separate co-headlining run. See The Head and The Heart’s full itinerary below.
Tickets for The Head and The Heart’s tour dates go on sale Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 23rd (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.
The Head and The Heart recently announced former guitarist (and founding member) Josiah Johnson will fill in for Charity Thielen until she returns at the band’s Red Rocks show on June 29th. At that concert, Johnson will play alongside Thielen, marking the first time in nearly a decade that the full and original band lineup has performed on stage together.
Last April, The Head and The Heart released their fifth album, Every Shade of Blue. Josh Tillman’s most recent LP was Chloë and the Next 20th Century, also released in April 2022.
Get tickets to all of The Head and the Heart’s upcoming shows here, and Father John Misty’s tour dates here.
The Head and The Heart 2023 Tour Dates:
02/26 – Tempe, AZ @ Innings Festival
03/04 – San Antonio, TX @ The Espee
03/11 – Charleston, SC @ The Riviera
04/29 – Scaly Mountain, NC @ Bear Shadow Festival
05/07 – Redondo Beach, CA @ BeachLife Festival
06/04 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival
06/29 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
06/30 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre ^
07/01 – Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater ^
07/03 – Cedar Rapids, IA @ McGrath Amphitheatre ^
07/05 – Selbyville, DE @ Freeman Arts Pavilion ^
07/06 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater ^
07/08 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion ^
07/09 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
07/12 – Philadelphia, PA @ Skyline Stage at the Mann ^
07/14 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ^
07/15 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion ^
08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD #
08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #
08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater #
08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
08/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas !
08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #
08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater #
08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest #
08/21 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee #
08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #
08/25 – Vineyard Haven, MA @ Beach Road Weekend Festival
08/26 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University at Riverfront Park
^ = w/ The Revivalists and Jamie Wyatt
* = w/ The Revivalists only
# = w/ Father John Misty and Miya Folick
! = w/ Miya Folick only
Father John Misty 2023 Tour Dates:
02/25 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/26 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
02/27 – Gothenburg, SE @ Pustervik
02/28 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus Arena
03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ KB Hallen
03/03 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle
03/04 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg
03/06 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
03/07 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
03/08 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo
03/09 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/10 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Dome
03/11 – Portsmouth, UK @ Portsmouth Guildhall
03/12 – Leeds, UK @ University Union Refectory
03/13 – Gateshead, UK @ The Sage
03/15 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/16 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
03/17 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
04/16 – Wilmington, NC @ Greenfield Lake Ampitheater
04/17 – Roanoke, VA @ Jefferson Center
04/19 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theater of Ithaca
04/20 – Providence, RI @ Columbus Theatre
04/21 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
04/22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
04/23 – Northampton, MA @ Academy of Music Theatre
04/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ The Stone Pony
04/26 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVa
04/27 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg University
04/28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
05/01 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe
05/03 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
05/04 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
05/05 – Birmingham, AL @ The Lyric Theatre
05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
08/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBD #
08/05 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheater #
08/06 – Spokane, WA @ Pavilion at Riverfront #
08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ PNE Amphitheater #
08/09 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater #
08/10 – Seattle, WA @ Woodland Park Zoo Amphitheater
08/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl #
08/15 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
08/16 – Vail, CO @ Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater #
08/18 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater #
08/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Tulsa Theater #
08/20 – Columbia, MO @ 9th Street Summerfest #
08/21 – Madison, WI @The Sylvee #
08/22 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee #
# = w/ The Head and the Heart and Miya Folick