Fear Factory Reveal Milo Silvestro as Their New Singer

Industrial metal veterans Fear Factory have revealed Milo Silvestro as their new singer, replacing founding frontman Burton C. Bell, who parted ways with the group back in 2020.

“It’s time to introduce the world to our new vocalist,” stated guitarist Dino Cazares in a press release. “The search was long and meticulous, but I know for sure we got the right guy.”

Silvestro added, “This is a huge opportunity for me. I’ve been a fan of the band for many years and it feels very surreal but I’m excited to be part of it. I know I have some massive shoes to fill but I’m here to do it in the best way possible and give justice to the vocal legacy of this legendary band.”

The revelation comes just a few days before Fear Factory embark on a North American tour with Static-X. The outing launches this Saturday (February 25th) in San Francisco, with tickets available here.

Cazares further stated, “It is a big week for us in Fear Factory as we make our final preparations for our return to the live stage touring across the US, beginning February 25th on the ‘Rise of the Machine’ tour. We can’t wait to get out on the road and start kicking some ass.”

In walking away from Fear Factory, Bell cited “a toxic drama consistent series of dishonest representations and unfounded accusations from past and present band members I choose to not be part of.”

See a mini-documentary introducing Milo Silvestro as Fear Factory’s new singer, as well as the poster for the “Rise of the Machine” tour (featuring Fear Factory, Static-X, Dope, Mushroomhead, and Twizted) below.