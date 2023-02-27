Menu
Feeble Little Horse Announce New Album Girl with Fish, 2023 Tour Dates

Check out lead single "Tin Man"

Feeble Little Horse, photo by Micah E. Wood
February 27, 2023 | 2:12pm ET

    Feeble Little Horse are a rising noise-pop band we’ve been keeping our eyes on, and they’ve today announced their next album Girl with Fish, out June 9th via Saddle Creek. Along with the news, the band have shared a run of US tour dates for 2023, as well as the album’s lead single “Tin Man.”

    After the runaway cult success of Feeble Little Horse’s last album Hayday, the band members found themselves spread between Pittsburgh, central Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. While making music together remotely was a challenge, the choice to continue on as a group was a no-brainer: “We realized making music with each other was too fun to walk away from,” says the band’s Sebastian Kinsler in a press release. “For this album, we got to take our time with every decision that went into it.”

    Adds vocalist Lydia Slocum “I think we just felt more confident on this album. We could have felt more pressure and more unsure of ourselves. But we just wanted to try new things, and learn from what people liked about Hayday but not make the same song again.” Pre-orders for physicals of Girl with Fish are ongoing.

    “Tin Man” is a perfect introduction to the world of Feeble Little Horse, dousing snappy melodies in heavy doses of distortion. Slocum airs her grievances towards someone who “watches her all day long” but, apparently, has disappointed her: “Took him apart/ And I found nobody/ But when I dent you/ I end up bruised.”

    Feeble Little Horse’s tour begins with a record release show in Pittsburgh on June 10th. They’ll make stops in cities including Philadelphia, Chicago, Brooklyn, and Portland before wrapping things up in Los Angeles on July 9th; check the band’s website for ticket and pre-sale information.

    Listen to Feeble Little Horse’s latest single “Tin Man” below, and then keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Girl with Fish and the band’s tour dates.

    Girl with Fish Artwork:

    feeble little horse girl with fish new album tin man single tour dates 2023 tracklist pre-order indie rock music news listen

    Girl with Fish Tracklist:
    01. Freak
    02. Tin Man
    03. Steamroller
    04. Heaven
    05. Paces
    06. Sweet
    07. Slide
    08. Healing
    09. Pocket
    10. Station
    11. Heavy Water

    Feeble Little Horse 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/10 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird
    06/25 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
    06/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    06/28 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    06/29 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
    06/30 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas Tavern
    07/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
    07/05 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    07/06 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    07/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    07/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon

