Feist Announces 2023 North American Tour

In support of her new album Multitudes

Feist to release new album in 2023
Feist, photo by Sara Melvin & Colby Richardson
February 21, 2023 | 10:21am ET

    Feist has mapped out a North American tour in support of her newly announced album, Multitudes.

    The spring trek kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin on May 2nd, with shows also scheduled in Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and beyond. The tour sees Feist performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale takes place three days earlier on Tuesday, February 21st (use access code CHORUS).

    Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub.

    Multitudes, Feist’s first new album is six years, is due out on April 14th. To accompany today’s tour announcement, she has shared the video for early single “In Lightning,” which you can find below. She’s also previewed the album by streaming songs called “Hiding Out in the Open” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.”

    Feist 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
    05/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/05 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre
    05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    05/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
    05/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    05/18 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY
    05/19 – Montréal, QC @ MTelus
    07/11 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival

    Feist 2023 tour

Feist Announces 2023 North American Tour

