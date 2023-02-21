Feist Announces 2023 North American Tour

Feist has mapped out a North American tour in support of her newly announced album, Multitudes.

The spring trek kicks off in Madison, Wisconsin on May 2nd, with shows also scheduled in Minneapolis, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and beyond. The tour sees Feist performing in the round with 360-degree immersive sound.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale takes place three days earlier on Tuesday, February 21st (use access code CHORUS).

Alternatively, tickets are available to purchase via Stubhub.

Multitudes, Feist’s first new album is six years, is due out on April 14th. To accompany today’s tour announcement, she has shared the video for early single “In Lightning,” which you can find below. She’s also previewed the album by streaming songs called “Hiding Out in the Open” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.”

Feist 2023 Tour Dates:

05/02 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

05/03 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/05 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

05/06 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

05/07 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy Theatre

05/10 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

05/12 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

05/17 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

05/19 – Montréal, QC @ MTelus

07/11 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival