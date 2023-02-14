Feist has announced her first new album in six years, Multitudes, which is set for release on April 14th. As a preview, the Canadian singer-songwriter has shared three of the album’s 12 tracks: “Hiding Out in the Open,” “In Lightning,” and “Love Who We Are Meant To.”

Multitudes took shape following the birth of her daughter and the sudden death of her father. “The last few years were such a period of confrontation for me, and it feels like it was at least to some degree for everyone,” Feist explains in a statement.

“We confronted ourselves as much as our relationships confronted us. It felt like our relational ecosystems were clearer than ever and so whatever was normally obscured- like a certain way of avoiding conflict or a certain way of talking around the subject- were all of a sudden thrust into the light. And in all that reassessment, the chance to find footing on healthier, more honest ground became possible, and the effort to maintain avoidance actually felt like it took more effort than just handing ourselves over to the truth.”

The album’s 12 songs were written during Feist’s 2021-2022 tour of the same name. She then teamed up with producers Robbie Lackritz and Mocky to record the album in a custom-built studio location in Northern California’s Redwood Forest. Contributing musicians included Gabe Noel, Shahzad Ismaily, Todd Dahlhoff, and Amir Yaghmai.

This evening, Feist will perform several songs off Multitudes during a special Valentine’s Day livestream airing at 7:00 p.m. ET / 7:00 p.m. PT. Admission is free and you can tune in here.

Multitudes is Feist’s sixth album to date and serves as the follow-up to 2017’s Pleasure.

Multitudes Artwork: