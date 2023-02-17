FIDLAR Announce New EP That’s Life, Share “Centipede”: Stream

That’s Life, the new FIDLAR EP coming March 17th, was conceived in the throws of a Lake Powell DMT ceremony, and the band’s latest single, “Centipede,” captures that energy with violently ecstatic guitar paired with skin-crawling epiphanies.

The skate punk trio’s last studio project was the 2019 album Almost Free, and they began to conceive That’s Life on a 2020 trip through the southwest that featured lots of hiking, sun, and psychedelics. Frontman Zac Carper composed the first draft of lyrics while tripping on Dimethyltryptamine, and so far that session has yielded the two-minute adrenaline rush “FSU,” as well as “Sand on the Beach,” and “Taste the Money,” all of which appear on the EP.

“Centipede” is another straight-up ripper, though once your lizard brain lets you take a breath, your frontal lobe might chuckle at the lyrics. “My girlfriend thinks I’ll abandon her,” Carper sings, “She’s my Oasis, but she treats me like I’m a Blur.” A 100 gecs shirt also makes an appearance, but despite the timely rock references, the overall theme is as old as humanity: That bottomless feeling when a relationship that almost works begins to spiral out of control. “You incomplete me,” Carper purrs, before roaring, “Completely!”

Check out “Centipede” below, and scroll onwards for the That’s Life artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders for the six-track EP are ongoing. FIDLAR is currently on a west coast tour, and next month they’ll decamp for Australia and New Zealand. Tickets are available here.

That’s Life EP Artwork:

That’s Life EP Tracklist:

01. Centipede

02. On Drugs

03. Sand on the Beach

04. FSU

05. Taste the Money

06. That’s Life