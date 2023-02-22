Menu
Flea Announces New Podcast This Little Light

The 15-part series premieres March 30th

flea podcast this little light red hot chili peppers rock music news listen
Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers, photo by Philip Cosores
February 22, 2023 | 1:13pm ET

    Flea is getting into the podcast game with This Little Light, an upcoming 15-part series premiering on March 30th.

    This Little Light will see the longtime Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist excavating some of his most notable early musical memories with a who’s-who of guests; Rick Rubin, Cynthia Erivo, Thundercat, Patti Smith, and Margo Price are all confirmed to appear on upcoming episodes. Better yet, the pod will benefit the non-profit Flea founded back in 2001, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music.

    “I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” reads a statement from Flea, who will direct a portion of the show’s proceeds to the organization. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

    Flea produced This Little Light with Parallel and Audacy’s Cadence13 podcast studio.

    Meanwhile, the musician and occasional actor is also in the midst of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ 2023 world tour. Grab tickets to remaining dates over at StubHub.

