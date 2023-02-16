Menu
Fleet Foxes Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Including co-headlining dates with My Morning Jacket

Fleet Foxes, photo by Ben Kaye
February 16, 2023 | 2:00pm ET

    Fleet Foxes are making Shore all of their fans have a chance to catch them on the road. Today, the band has added a new North American leg to their “Shore Tour,” promoting their 2020 album of the same name. The lengthy run also includes three co-headlining dates in California with My Morning Jacket.

    “Our shows last summer were by far the best of our career and we can’t wait to do it again in a few months,” the band’s Robin Pecknold said in a press release. “It’s an honor to bring this music to life with and for everybody and we hope to see you there. With love and gratitude.”

    Fleet Foxes will begin their 2023 shows in Cleveland on June 13th before making stops in cities including Louisville, Charleston, Orlando, New Orleans, Kansas City, Minneapolis, and more, with support from Uwade. They’ll also hit Tennessee for Bonnaroo. On August 18th and 19th, they’ll have a two-night run at the Greek in Berkeley, California with My Morning Jacket, with another co-headlining show the following night at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

    Pre-sale for Fleet Foxes’ 2023 tour begins next Thursday, February 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time (use code CHORUS) with the general sale starting Friday, February 24th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

    Fleet Foxes 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/13 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater *
    06/14 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monroe *
    06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    06/17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Factory *
    06/18 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall *
    06/20 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    06/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *
    06/23 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *
    06/24 – Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery *
    06/25 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live *
    06/27 – Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing *
    06/28 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *
    06/30 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
    07/01 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre *
    07/02 – Omaha, NE @ Steelhouse Omaha *
    07/04 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *
    07/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Murat Theatre at Old National Centre *
    07/11 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point*
    07/12 – LaFayette, NY @ Beak & Skiff*
    07/16 – Halifax, NS @ Halifax Jazz Festival
    08/18 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^
    08/19 – Berkeley, CA @ The Greek Theatre ^^
    08/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ^^
    08/22 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre *
    08/24 – Portland, OR @ TBA*

    * = w/ Uwade
    ^^ = co-headline w/ My Morning Jacket

