Florence Welch’s Great Gatsby Musical Set to Premiere in 2024

Florence Welch’s Broadway-bound musical adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic The Great Gatsby is ready to make its theatrical stage debut next year.

Simply titled Gatsby, the musical will premiere at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2024. Welch is collaborating with producer Thomas “Doveman” Bartlett (St. Vincent, Sufjan Stevens) to write the lyrics and music for the project.

The book for Gatsby was created by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok (Cost of Living), with Tony Award winner Rachel Chavkin attached to direct and fellow Tony winner Sonya Tayeh providing choreography.

“This book has haunted me for a large part of my life,” said Welch in a statement when the musical was announced. “It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald’s broken romanticism. It is an honor to have been offered the chance to recreate this book in song.”

This isn’t the first time Welch has worked on a Fitzgerald project: In 2013, she contributed to the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann’s Great Gatsby film starring Leonardo DiCaprio with “Over the Love.”

Last year, Florence + The Machine released Dance Fever, one of the best albums of 2022.