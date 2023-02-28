Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Foo Fighters are set to return to the road this summer for a series of headlining gigs and festival appearances. These dates mark the band’s first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

Today, Foo Fighters announced headlining arena shows in Gilford, New Hampshire (5/24); Rogers, Arkansas (6/14); and Pelham, Alabama (6/16). These dates fall in between a number of previously announced festival gigs, including at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below.

Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, March 3rd.

Advertisement

Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple

06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring

06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park

06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming

07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock

09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass

09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival