Foo Fighters Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Marking the band's first shows since Taylor Hawkins' passing last year

Foo Fighters circa 2022
Foo Fighters, photo by Danny Clinch
February 28, 2023 | 11:38am ET

    Foo Fighters are set to return to the road this summer for a series of headlining gigs and festival appearances. These dates mark the band’s first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022.

    Today, Foo Fighters announced headlining arena shows in Gilford, New Hampshire (5/24); Rogers, Arkansas (6/14); and Pelham, Alabama (6/16). These dates fall in between a number of previously announced festival gigs, including at Sonic Temple in Columbus, OH; Bonnaroo in Manchester, TN; Ottawa Bluesfest in Ottawa, ON; and Sea.Hear.Now in Asbury Park, NJ. Check out the band’s updated itinerary below.

    Tickets to all of Foo Fighters’ upcoming tour dates are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. Tickets for the newly announced headlining dates will be available on Ticketmaster beginning Friday, March 3rd.

    Foo Fighters 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/24 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
    05/26 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
    05/28 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple
    06/02 – Nürburgring, DE @ Rock am Ring
    06/04 – Nürnberg, DE @ Rock im Park
    06/14 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    06/16 – Pelham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    06/18 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
    07/12 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest
    07/15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley Davidson Homecoming
    07/28-30 – Naeba, JP @ Fuji Rock
    09/03 – Aspen, CO @ Aspen Snowmass
    09/09 – Sao Paulo, BR @ The Town
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sear.Hear.Now Festival

