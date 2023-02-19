Frankie Muniz finished well ahead of the middle of the pack in his stock-car racing debut for the NASCAR-owned ARCA Menards Series at Daytona International Speedway in Florida on Saturday.

The 37-year-old former actor passed the checkered flag in 11th place among 39 drivers after 80 laps in Daytona. He began the race at 16th in the starting order, but broke into the top 10 several times and at one point vaulted all the way to third. After incurring some vehicle damage late in the race, Muniz bounced from 24th to his final slot at 11th within the last two laps.

Muniz later recapped the experience via Twitter, sharing, “Holy moly!!! That was the most insane thing I’ve ever done.” He also shared his gratitude “for making my dream a reality” to his sponsors and team, Rette Jones Racing, for whom he drives the No. 30 Ford Mustang. See the post below.

During the race, he was praised by the broadcasters for his maneuvering and “accident awareness” amid one particular scuffle. It was also noted that Muniz had been at the same track 22 years ago to-the-day, when he attended NASCAR’s annual Daytona 500 event; the 2001 race is sadly remembered for the tragic, fatal accident involving racing legend Dale Earnhardt. In a post-race interview, Muniz admitted it was the first time he’d been to Daytona for a race since that “somber” day.

Now with his ARCA Menards debut in the books, Frankie Muniz will compete next at the 2023 series’ second stop in Phoenix on March 10th. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the former Malcolm in the Middle star will be tracking his first full season as a professional racer for a future docuseries under the working title, Frankie in the Fastlane.

