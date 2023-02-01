Menu
Frasier Revival Set in Boston Where Everybody Used to Know His Name

Cheers co-creator James Burrows will direct the first two episodes

frasier boston revival reboot sequel series
Kelsey Grammer (image via Wikimedia Commons) and Frasier (Paramount+)
February 1, 2023 | 3:23pm ET

    Raise a glass for Frasier Crane, who will be heading to his old hometown of Boston — and perhaps even his old bar? — in the new Frasier reboot on Paramount+.

    After 11 seasons on Frasier, the titular Dr. Crane (Kelsey Grammer) has become synonymous with Seattle, but he was first introduced to audiences in 1984 in the Boston-set sitcom, Cheers. Notably, almost every major character on Cheers previously appeared on Frasier during the initial 1993-2004 run. As if that weren’t enough, both Cheers and Frasier are set in the same fictional world as Wings, which perhaps opens some possibilities for Frasier’s upcoming flight.

    With the money that Paramount+ saved after Niles Crane actor David Hyde Pierce bowed out of the project, they can surely afford a couple of starry guest stars, though you might expect to see more of Frasier’s ex-wife, Lilith (Bebe Neuwirth) than other Cheers favorites like Sam Malone (Ted Danson), Diane Chambers (Shelley Long), and Norm Peterson (George Wendt). Either way, Paramount+ is coming in hot and heavy with the nostalgia in the form of legendary television director James Burrows, who co-created Cheers and who will be helming the first two episodes of the new series.

    Frasier will co-star Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier’s son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan, Frasier’s old college buddy; Toks Olagundoye as Alan’s colleague at the university psychology department; Jess Salguerio as Freddy’s roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier’s nephew, David. The sequel series comes from writers Chris Harris (How I Met Your Mother) and Joe Cristalli (Life in Pieces), and production began February 1st in Los Angeles.

