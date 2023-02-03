Menu
Foo Fighters, The Strokes to Headline Japan’s Fuji Rock Festival 2023

Lizzo, Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Denzel Curry are also part of the lineup

Dave Grohl and Julian Casablancas
Dave Grohl and Julian Casablancas, photo via Quarter Rock Press / Twitter
February 2, 2023 | 10:55pm ET

    Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Lizzo are among the acts heading to Japan this summer to headline the 2023 Fuji Rock Festival.

    The newly revealed lineup also boasts Alanis Morissette, Weezer, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Denzel Curry, Slowdive, IDLES, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak and Knxwledge) Yo La Tengo, Black Midi, Sudan Archives, Fever 333, Romy, Cory Wong, Dermot Kennedy, Gryffin, Yard Act, and more.

    Fuji Rock 2023 goes down July 28th-30th at Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture, Japan. Tickets are now available and can be purchased via Vivagogo.

    Following the passing of drummer Taylor Hawkins last spring, Foo Fighters have begun to their initial plans for a comeback. Along with Fuji Rock, in America the band is confirmed to play Boston CallingBonnaroo, Sonic Temple, and Harley Davidson: Homecoming this year.

    Fuji Rock 2023 lineup

