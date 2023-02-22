Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More

Furnace Fest has unveiled its 2023 lineup, headlined by Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and Bane.

Taking place within Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, the festival has become an annual destination for fans of punk, hardcore, emo, and post-hardcore. This year’s iteration is set for the weekend of September 22nd through the 24th.

The 2023 lineup is Furnace Fest’s most high-profile collection of talent since returning in 2021. The fest originally ran from 2000 through 2003 before being revived in 2020 for a fifth edition, which was eventually postponed to 2021.

Related Video

Tickets and passes for this year’s festival are available via Furnace Fest. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

Advertisement

As for the rest of the lineup, Friday’s slate features pop-punk vets MxPx along with Hatebreed, Anberlin, Relient K, and Vein.fm, among others.

On Saturday, Turnstile will play the night’s headlining set ahead of other notable acts such as Saosin, Thursday, The Bronx, Youth of Today, Loathe, and Scowl.

Lastly, Sunday’s lineup features headlining performances from Bane and Pennywise, with Bouncing Sounds, Between the Buried and Me, Haste the Day, Judge, and more also playing that day.

Advertisement

Below you can see the lineup poster for Furnace Fest 2023. Get tickets here.