Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More

The annual punk and hardcore gathering takes place September 22nd through the 24th in Birmingham, Alabama

Advertisement
furnace fest 2023 lineup
Turnstile (photo by Johnny Perilla), MxPx (courtesy of Tooth & Nail Records), and Pennywise (photo by Raymond Ahner)
February 22, 2023 | 2:01pm ET

    Furnace Fest has unveiled its 2023 lineup, headlined by Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and Bane.

    Taking place within Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham, Alabama, the festival has become an annual destination for fans of punk, hardcore, emo, and post-hardcore. This year’s iteration is set for the weekend of September 22nd through the 24th.

    The 2023 lineup is Furnace Fest’s most high-profile collection of talent since returning in 2021. The fest originally ran from 2000 through 2003 before being revived in 2020 for a fifth edition, which was eventually postponed to 2021.

    Related Video

    Tickets and passes for this year’s festival are available via Furnace Fest. You can also purchase tickets via StubHub.

    Advertisement

    As for the rest of the lineup, Friday’s slate features pop-punk vets MxPx along with Hatebreed, Anberlin, Relient K, and Vein.fm, among others.

    On Saturday, Turnstile will play the night’s headlining set ahead of other notable acts such as Saosin, Thursday, The Bronx, Youth of Today, Loathe, and Scowl.

    Lastly, Sunday’s lineup features headlining performances from Bane and Pennywise, with Bouncing Sounds, Between the Buried and Me, Haste the Day, Judge, and more also playing that day.

    Advertisement

    Editor's Pick
    FIDLAR Announce New EP That’s Life, Share “Centipede”: Stream

    Below you can see the lineup poster for Furnace Fest 2023. Get tickets here.

    furnace fest 2023 lineup

Advertisement

Latest Stories

Mark Lanegan co-wrote Nirvana Something in the Way

New Book Reveals Mark Lanegan Co-Wrote Nirvana's "Something in the Way"

February 22, 2023

Mark Lanegan

Mark Lanegan Remembered in New Book: Exclusive Excerpts from His Musical Peers

February 22, 2023

Palms new songs 2023

Palms (Members of Deftones, Isis) Unveil Two Previously Unreleased Songs: Stream

February 22, 2023

Fear Factory new singer

Fear Factory Reveal Milo Silvestro as Their New Singer

February 21, 2023

moonspell 30th anniversary tour

Moonspell Announce 2023 North American 30th Anniversary Tour

February 21, 2023

ozzy playstation vr2

Ozzy Osbourne Is a Gamer in Commercial for PlayStation VR2 Virtual Reality Game: Watch

February 21, 2023

Tony Hawk Kurt Cobain Iron Maiden skateboard

Tony Hawk Selling Replicas of Kurt Cobain's Hand-Painted Iron Maiden Skateboard for Charity

February 21, 2023

Guns N' Roses 2023 tour

Guns N' Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

February 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Furnace Fest 2023 Lineup: Turnstile, MxPx, Pennywise, and More

Menu Shop Search Newsletter