Future Islands Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

Future Islands are preparing to hit the road across the US throughout Spring 2023.

The band will begin their next round of live shows on May 5th in Nashville before making stops in cities including Dallas, Oakland, Minneapolis, Chicago, and more, including appearances at both Shaky Knees and Just Like Heaven Festival. The 16-date trek will come to a close on May 25th in Asbury Park, New Jersey. JOON will open for Future Islands on the first half of the stretch, with Deeper then taking over afterwards as supporting act.

As for tickets, a pre-sale begins this Wednesday, February 15th at 12:00 p.m. ET (use code TREEWAVE), with general on-sale following this Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, tickets are available via StubHub.

Future Islands offered us some yuletide cheer last November with a cover of Wham!’s classic “Last Christmas.” Their last album, As Long as You Are, came out in 2020.

Future Islands 2023 Tour Dates:

05/05 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville*

05/06 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel *

05/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees

05/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater *

05/10 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom *

05/12 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren *

05/13 – Pasadena, CA @ Just Like Heaven Festival

05/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater *

05/16 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union *

05/17 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom ^

05/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

05/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

05/21 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed ^

05/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic Theatre ^

05/24 – Cleveland, OH @ The Agora ^

05/25 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

* = w/ JOON

^ = w/ Deeper