Gary Glitter Released From Prison After Serving Half of 16-Year Sentence for Sexual Abuse

Gary Glitter has been released from a UK prison after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sexual abuse, according to the Press Association.

The disgraced former pop star, who is 79, will serve out his remaining sentence under supervised released.

In 2015, Glitter was found guilty of sexually abusing three underage girls in the UK and was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography, and in 2006 for sexually abusing two underage girls in Vietnam — for which he served two and a half years in prison.

Glitter was one of the UK’s most popular musicians prior to his legal downfall. During a three-year period between 1972 and 1974, he achieved nine top five singles — including “Rock and Roll (Parts One and Two),” “I’m the Leader of the Gang (I Am),” and “I Love You Love Me Love.” In 2019, “Rock and Roll (Part Two” was briefly featured on the soundtrack to the film Joker, but was removed over concerns that Glitter would profit from it.