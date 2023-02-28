UK Punk Legends GBH to Embark on 2023 US Tour

GBH have mapped out dates for a 2023 US tour this spring, marking the legendary UK punk band’s first stateside outing in five years.

The tour kicks off May 6th in Amityville, New York, and is scheduled through a June 12th show in Charleston, South Carolina. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 1st) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER via Ticketmaster, with general ticket sales starting Friday (March 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub if shows sell out.

GBH formed in 1978, and still feature three of their classic members — singer Colin Abrahall, guitarist Colin “Jock” Blyth, and bassist Ross Lomas — along with longtime drummer Scott Preece. The band has not only influenced countless punk groups, but also a number of metal acts, including Metallica, Slayer, Bathory, and others.

Overall, GBH have released 12 studio albums, the most recent being 2017’s Momentum via Tim Armstrong’s Hellcat Records.

According to various venue sites, it appears that the punk bands MDC and Niis will be providing support for most of GBH’s US outing. See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

GBH 2023 US Tour Dates:

05/06 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall

05/07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre

05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

05/13 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary Detroit

05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club

05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater

05/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

05/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone

05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre

06/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego

06/02 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre

06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

06/08 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage

06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

06/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm