UK Punk Legends GBH to Embark on 2023 US Tour

The veteran punk act's first stateside tour in five years

GBH 2023 tour
GBH, via Ticketmaster
February 28, 2023 | 6:14pm ET

    GBH have mapped out dates for a 2023 US tour this spring, marking the legendary UK punk band’s first stateside outing in five years.

    The tour kicks off May 6th in Amityville, New York, and is scheduled through a June 12th show in Charleston, South Carolina. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (March 1st) at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER via Ticketmaster, with general ticket sales starting Friday (March 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub if shows sell out.

    GBH formed in 1978, and still feature three of their classic members — singer Colin Abrahall, guitarist Colin “Jock” Blyth, and bassist Ross Lomas — along with longtime drummer Scott Preece. The band has not only influenced countless punk groups, but also a number of metal acts, including Metallica, Slayer, Bathory, and others.

    Overall, GBH have released 12 studio albums, the most recent being 2017’s Momentum via Tim Armstrong’s Hellcat Records.

    According to various venue sites, it appears that the punk bands MDC and Niis will be providing support for most of GBH’s US outing. See the tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    GBH 2023 US Tour Dates:
    05/06 – Amityville, NY @ Amityville Music Hall
    05/07 – New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
    05/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    05/12 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    05/13 – Hamtramck, MI @ The Sanctuary Detroit
    05/16 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    05/19 – Kansas City, MO @ Encore at Uptown Theater
    05/20 – Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    05/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    05/26 – Berkeley, CA @ The Cornerstone
    05/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre
    06/01 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues San Diego
    06/02 – Garden Grove, CA @ Garden Amphitheatre
    06/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    06/07 – Dallas, TX @ Trees
    06/08 – Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room & Garage
    06/11 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    06/12 – Charleston, SC @ Music Farm

