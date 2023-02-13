Menu
Genesis Were the Highest-Paid Entertainers of 2022, Taylor Swift Only Woman in Top 10

Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Bad Bunny, Sting, and The Rolling Stones also made Forbes' top 10 list

genesis taylor swift highest-earning entertainers 2022 forbes top 10
Genesis (photo by Martin Griffin) and Taylor Swift (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
February 13, 2023 | 1:51pm ET

    Genesis topped the Forbes list of the highest-paid entertainers of 2022 on the strength of their farewell trek, “The Last Domino? Tour,” while Taylor Swift, the only female entertainer in the top 10, had a massive year even without even hitting the road.

    Forbes estimates that Genesis earned $230 million last year, both from the farewell tour and individual income streams like royalties from Phil Collins’ solo banger, “In the Air Tonight.” Sting came in second place with $210 million, powered largely by the sale of his catalog to Universal Music Group. Tyler Perry, the list’s sole billionaire, took third on the back of his sprawling entertainment empire, and next up was South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($160 million) who had a banner year thanks to their $900 deal with Paramount and the continued success of their blockbuster musical, The Book of Mormon.

    Cartoons continued to bring in big money in 2022, with Simpsons co-creators James L. Brooks and Matt Groening raking in $105 million, largely off the series’ move from FX to Disney+. In sixth place, Brad Pitt earned $100 million, with about $30 million coming from acting roles and the rest from the majority sale of his Oscar-winning production company Plan B (Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, The Departed). Legacy rockers The Rolling Stones took seventh place off tour revenue and royalties, and James Cameron made $95 million almost entirely from just one movie, Avatar: The Way of the Water, now the third-highest grossing film of all time.

    Related Video

    Taylor Swift earned $93, but remarkably, almost all of it was a result of physical album sales, streaming, licensing, and work for films such as Where the Crawdads Sing. But 2022 is only the appetizer before the main course; her 2023 “The Eras Tour” is expected to put her comfortably into nine figures (tickets are available here), and she’s a solid bet to top this list next year. Finally, the most-streamed artist of 2022 was Bad Bunny, and it is no surprise to find the Puerto Rican sensation rounding out the Top 10 with $88 million.

