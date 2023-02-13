Ghost Announce Summer 2023 US Tour with Amon Amarth

Ghost have announced a Summer 2023 US tour featuring support from fellow Swedish act Amon Amarth. The outing has been dubbed the “Re-Imperatour,” following last year’s “Imperatour,” and will see the two bands playing mostly amphitheaters.
The tour kicks off August 2nd in Concord, California, and makes its way east before returning to the West Coast for a final September 11th date in Los Angeles. Citi cardmember and artist pre-sales start Tuesday (February 14th) at 10 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday (February 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS. General ticket sales launch on Friday (February 17th). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
Heavy Consequence caught Ghost’s show at the UBS Arena in New York this past September, when Mastodon and Spiritbox provided support. See our recap of that concert here and a photo gallery below.
Ghost are touring behind last year’s IMPERA, which landed at No. 7 on our list of the Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums of 2022.
Amon Amarth also toured the US last year, in support of their 2022 album, The Great Heathen Army. They headlined a bill that included Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation. See our review and photo gallery of the New York City show here.
See a full list of Ghost’s summer 2023 US tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Ghost’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Amon Amarth:
08/02 – Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion
08/04 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
08/05 – Airway Heights, WA @ BECU Live at Northern Quest
08/07 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
08/08 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
08/11 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
08/12 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
08/14 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
08/15 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
08/16 – Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center
08/18 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
08/19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
08/20 – Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
08/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park
08/23 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
08/24 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
08/25 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
08/29 – Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
08/30 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
08/31 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/02 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
09/03 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/05 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
09/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
09/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
09/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^
^ = no Amon Amarth
Photo Gallery – Ghost, Mastodon, Spiritbox at the UBS Arena in Elmont, NY (click to expand and scroll through):