Godsmack Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

The month-long outing will feature support from I Prevail

godsmack 2023 tour
Godsmack, photo by Raymond Ahner
February 14, 2023 | 10:11am ET

    Godsmack have announced a Spring 2023 US tour featuring support from I Prevail.

    The trek kicks off May 4th in Denver and runs throughout the month, wrapping up on May 28th in Uncasville, Connecticut. The outing is highlighted by appearances at the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Florida (with I Prevail and Godsmack playing on May 19th and May 20th, respectively) and the Sonic Temple Festival on May 25th in Columbus, Ohio.

    An artist pre-sale begins today (February 14th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, using the code THESKY. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (February 16th) at 10 a.m. local time at the same link with the code CHORUS, while general ticket sales begin Friday (February 17th). For sold out dates, pick up tickets via StubHub.

    “We’re happy to announce that we are hitting the road in May with special guests I Prevail!” Godsmack enthused via Facebook.

    The outing will be in support of Godsmack’s upcoming album Lighting Up the Sky (out February 24th) — their first studio album in five years. Meanwhile, I Prevail will be supporting their 2022 LP, True Power.

    Godsmack - Kamal Asar - 2022
    You can see the full list of dates for Godsmack’s 2023 US tour with I Prevail below. Get tickets here, and for sold out shows, here.

    Godsmack’s Spring 2023 US Tour Dates with I Prevail:
    05/04 – Denver, CO @ KBPI at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    05/06 – Phoenix, AZ @ KUPD at Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
    05/07 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/09 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    05/10 – Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
    05/12 – Oklahoma City, OK @ KATT at The Zoo Amphitheatre
    05/13 – The Woodlands, TX @ The Buzz at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
    05/14 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/17 – Birmingham, AL @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
    05/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
    05/20 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^
    05/21 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    05/23 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater
    05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival
    05/26 – Mount Pleasant, MI @ Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort Outdoor Summer Concert Series *
    05/28 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *

    ^ = I Prevail play Welcome to Rockville on 5/19
    * = no I Prevail

    godsmack 2023 tour poster

