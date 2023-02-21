Menu
Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

Listen to single "Right Now" below

graham nash now
Graham Nash, photo by Amy Grantham
February 21, 2023 | 5:55pm ET

    Now is the time for Graham Nash to release a new album, his first in seven years. The project arrives in full on May 19th, and along with the news, the legendary songwriter has shared first single “Right Now” and announced a new run of 2023 tour dates.

    Nash produced Now alongside his longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, and according to the artist, it’s his most personal album to date. “At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” Nash boasted in a statement. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

    Dubbed the “Sixty Years of Songs and Stories” tour, Nash’s upcoming series of shows marks 60 years since he released his first single with The Hollies. The tour includes numerous dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York in the spring, and after a short break, takes Nash back to the West Coast, where previously announced dates were postponed due to COVID-19. See his full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

    Related Video

    “I used to think that I would never love again,” Nash sings in “Right Now,” a triumphant song of perseverance. Despite his troubles, over country guitars, the songwriter proclaims, “Here I am, still living my life — right now.” Listen to the single below.

    Last year, Nash shared the live album Graham Nash: Live, while his last proper LP was 2016’s This Path Tonight. Revisit our interview with the artist about the live disc here.

    Now Artwork:

    graham nash now artwork

    Now Tracklist:
    01. Right Now
    02. A Better Life
    03. Golden Idol
    04. Stars and Stripes
    05. Love of Mine
    06. Theme From Pastorale
    07. In a Dream
    08. Stand Up
    09. Feels Like Home
    10. Buddy’s Back
    11. Follow Your Heart
    12. I Watched It All Come Down
    13. When It Comes to You

    Graham Nash 2023 Tour Dates:
    04/12 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
    04/13 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
    04/15 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage
    04/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage
    04/18 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
    04/19 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
    04/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
    04/23 — Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
    04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    04/26 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
    05/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
    05/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
    05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
    05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre
    05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
    05/10 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery
    05/11 — Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
    05/13 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
    05/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    05/16 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    05/17 — New York, NY @ City Winery
    06/17 — Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre
    06/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
    06/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
    06/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
    06/24 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
    06/25 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
    06/27 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion
    06/29 — Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
    07/01 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
    07/02 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
    07/03 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
    07/07 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Panida
    07/08 — Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater
    07/11 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
    07/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
    07/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre
    07/16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre

Artists

