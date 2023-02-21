Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

Now is the time for Graham Nash to release a new album, his first in seven years. The project arrives in full on May 19th, and along with the news, the legendary songwriter has shared first single “Right Now” and announced a new run of 2023 tour dates.
Nash produced Now alongside his longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, and according to the artist, it’s his most personal album to date. “At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” Nash boasted in a statement. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.
Dubbed the “Sixty Years of Songs and Stories” tour, Nash’s upcoming series of shows marks 60 years since he released his first single with The Hollies. The tour includes numerous dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York in the spring, and after a short break, takes Nash back to the West Coast, where previously announced dates were postponed due to COVID-19. See his full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.
“I used to think that I would never love again,” Nash sings in “Right Now,” a triumphant song of perseverance. Despite his troubles, over country guitars, the songwriter proclaims, “Here I am, still living my life — right now.” Listen to the single below.
Last year, Nash shared the live album Graham Nash: Live, while his last proper LP was 2016’s This Path Tonight. Revisit our interview with the artist about the live disc here.
Now Artwork:
Now Tracklist:
01. Right Now
02. A Better Life
03. Golden Idol
04. Stars and Stripes
05. Love of Mine
06. Theme From Pastorale
07. In a Dream
08. Stand Up
09. Feels Like Home
10. Buddy’s Back
11. Follow Your Heart
12. I Watched It All Come Down
13. When It Comes to You
Graham Nash 2023 Tour Dates:
04/12 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
04/13 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre
04/15 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage
04/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage
04/18 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
04/19 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere
04/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall
04/23 — Carmel, IN @ The Palladium
04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
04/26 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music
05/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
05/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota
05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre
05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
05/10 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery
05/11 — Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater
05/13 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall
05/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery
05/16 — New York, NY @ City Winery
05/17 — New York, NY @ City Winery
06/17 — Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre
06/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
06/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
06/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
06/24 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater
06/25 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s
06/27 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion
06/29 — Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center
07/01 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
07/02 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
07/03 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre
07/07 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Panida
07/08 — Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater
07/11 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
07/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage
07/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre
07/16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre