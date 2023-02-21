Graham Nash Announces New Album Now, 2023 Tour Dates

Now is the time for Graham Nash to release a new album, his first in seven years. The project arrives in full on May 19th, and along with the news, the legendary songwriter has shared first single “Right Now” and announced a new run of 2023 tour dates.

Nash produced Now alongside his longtime touring keyboardist Todd Caldwell, and according to the artist, it’s his most personal album to date. “At this point in my life, that’s something to say,” Nash boasted in a statement. Pre-orders for the project are ongoing.

Dubbed the “Sixty Years of Songs and Stories” tour, Nash’s upcoming series of shows marks 60 years since he released his first single with The Hollies. The tour includes numerous dates in Chicago, Minneapolis, and New York in the spring, and after a short break, takes Nash back to the West Coast, where previously announced dates were postponed due to COVID-19. See his full list of tour dates below, and grab tickets via Stubhub.

“I used to think that I would never love again,” Nash sings in “Right Now,” a triumphant song of perseverance. Despite his troubles, over country guitars, the songwriter proclaims, “Here I am, still living my life — right now.” Listen to the single below.

Last year, Nash shared the live album Graham Nash: Live, while his last proper LP was 2016’s This Path Tonight. Revisit our interview with the artist about the live disc here.

Now Artwork:

Now Tracklist:

01. Right Now

02. A Better Life

03. Golden Idol

04. Stars and Stripes

05. Love of Mine

06. Theme From Pastorale

07. In a Dream

08. Stand Up

09. Feels Like Home

10. Buddy’s Back

11. Follow Your Heart

12. I Watched It All Come Down

13. When It Comes to You



Graham Nash 2023 Tour Dates:

04/12 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

04/13 — Phoenixville, PA @ Colonial Theatre

04/15 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

04/16 — Annapolis, MD @ Ram’s Head On Stage

04/18 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

04/19 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

04/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

04/22 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

04/23 — Carmel, IN @ The Palladium

04/25 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

04/26 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

04/28 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

04/29 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

04/30 — Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

05/02 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

05/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

05/05 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Dakota

05/07 — Columbus, OH @ Southern Theatre

05/08 — Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

05/10 — Bethel Woods, NY @ Bethel Woods Event Gallery

05/11 — Beverly, MA @ Cabot Theater

05/13 — Portsmouth, NH @ The Music Hall

05/14 — New York, NY @ City Winery

05/16 — New York, NY @ City Winery

05/17 — New York, NY @ City Winery

06/17 — Malibu, CA @ Smothers Theatre

06/18 — San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

06/20 — Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

06/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

06/24 — Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

06/25 — Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s

06/27 — Steamboat Springs, CO @ Strings Music Pavilion

06/29 — Breckenridge, CO @ Riverwalk Center

07/01 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

07/02 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

07/03 — Park City, UT @ The Egyptian Theatre

07/07 — Sandpoint, ID @ The Panida

07/08 — Tacoma, WA @ Pantages Theater

07/11 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

07/13 — Berkeley, CA @ Freight & Salvage

07/15 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre

07/16 — Santa Barbara, CA @ The Lobero Theatre

