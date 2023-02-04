2023 Grammy Awards (Live Blog)

On Sunday, February 5th, the 65th annual Grammy Awards will take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Consequence will present a live blog of the 2023 Grammys, recapping all of the biggest moments for what is sure to be a memorable evening.

The majority of the 2023 Grammys will be handed out during the Premiere Ceremony, a pre-show telecast held at the Microsoft Theater beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT on Sunday. The event will stream live on YouTube. The main event will air live on CBS and Paramount+ beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT, hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyoncé leads all of this year’s contenders with a total of nine Grammy nominees, including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Among the other artists with multiple nominations are Kendrick Lamar, Adele, Brandi Carlile, Harry Styles, Lizzo, Taylor Swift, and ABBA. You can find the complete list of 2023 Grammy nominees here.

Scheduled Grammy performers include Harry Styles, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Brandi Carlile, Mary J. Blige, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Kim Petras, and Sam Smith, as well as DJ Khaled alongside JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and Fridayy, plus there will be tributes for Fleetwood Mac’s Christine McVie, Loretta Lynn, and Migos rapper Takeoff.