Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

The itinerary includes a late summer / early fall North American leg

Guns N' Roses 2023 tour
Guns N’ Roses, photo by Katarina Benzova
February 21, 2023 | 9:39am ET

    Guns N’ Roses have announced an extensive 2023 world tour that includes an early summer UK/European leg and late summer / early fall North American leg.

    The first leg technically kicks off in the Middle East with a June 5th show in Tel Aviv, Israel, before the UK/European jaunt begins with a June 9th gig in Madrid, Spain, and runs through a July 7th show in Athens, Greece. The North American leg launches in Moncton, New Brunswick, and wraps up October 16th in Vancouver, British Columbia. It includes several US and Canadian baseball and football stadiums.

    A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates begins Thursday (February 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with a general sale starting Friday (February 25th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Following the return of classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have been one of the world’s most successful touring acts. Their “Not In This Lifetime Tour,” which ran from April 2016 to November 2019, grossed a whopping $584.2 million. GN’R followed that up with the “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour,” which primarily took place in 2021 and 2022.

    Slash: Guns N’ Roses Would Have Been “Canceled in This Day and Age”

    Fans are also eagerly awaiting a proper new Guns N’ Roses studio album, which would be the first to feature Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan since the 1991 Use Your Illusion LPs. In recent years, the band has unveiled re-tooled versions of a few previously unreleased songs that were originally written during the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to record a wholly original new album “probably sooner than later.”

    See the full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets to the North American shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub. Ticket links for select European and UK dates are listed below.

    Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium
    06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos
    06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting
    06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell
    06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock
    06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park
    06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park
    07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO
    07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense
    07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena
    07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena
    07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium
    08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium
    08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau
    08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
    08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park
    08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
    09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena
    09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium
    09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
    09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
    09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium
    09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
    09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park
    10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium
    10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field
    10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

    Guns N' Roses 2023 tour poster

