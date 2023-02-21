Guns N’ Roses Announce 2023 World Tour

Guns N’ Roses have announced an extensive 2023 world tour that includes an early summer UK/European leg and late summer / early fall North American leg.

The first leg technically kicks off in the Middle East with a June 5th show in Tel Aviv, Israel, before the UK/European jaunt begins with a June 9th gig in Madrid, Spain, and runs through a July 7th show in Athens, Greece. The North American leg launches in Moncton, New Brunswick, and wraps up October 16th in Vancouver, British Columbia. It includes several US and Canadian baseball and football stadiums.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates begins Thursday (February 23rd) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS, with a general sale starting Friday (February 25th) at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Following the return of classic members Slash and Duff McKagan in 2016, Guns N’ Roses have been one of the world’s most successful touring acts. Their “Not In This Lifetime Tour,” which ran from April 2016 to November 2019, grossed a whopping $584.2 million. GN’R followed that up with the “We’re F’N’ Back! Tour,” which primarily took place in 2021 and 2022.

Fans are also eagerly awaiting a proper new Guns N’ Roses studio album, which would be the first to feature Axl Rose, Slash, and Duff McKagan since the 1991 Use Your Illusion LPs. In recent years, the band has unveiled re-tooled versions of a few previously unreleased songs that were originally written during the Chinese Democracy sessions, but Slash said this past October that GN’R hope to hit the studio to record a wholly original new album “probably sooner than later.”

See the full list of Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 tour dates below, and pick up tickets to the North American shows via Ticketmaster or StubHub. Ticket links for select European and UK dates are listed below.

Guns N’ Roses’ 2023 Tour Dates:

06/05 – Tel Aviv, IL @ Park Hayarkon

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Civitas Metropolitan Stadium

06/12 – Vigo, ES @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos

06/15 – Dessel, BE @ Grasspop Metal Meeting

06/17 – Copenhagen, DK @ Copenhell

06/21 – Oslo, NO @ Tons of Rock

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/03 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsch Bank Park

07/05 – Bern, CH @ BERNEXPO

07/08 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

07/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

07/13 – Paris, FR @ La Defense

07/16 – Bucharest, RO @ National Arena

07/19 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Arena

07/22 – Athens, GR @ Olympic Stadium

08/05 – Moncton, NB @ Medavie Blue Cross Stadium

08/08 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean Drapeau

08/11 – Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/15 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

08/21 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

08/24 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/26 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park

08/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

09/01 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

09/06 – Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena

09/09 – St. Louis, MO @ Busch Stadium

09/12 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

09/15 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/20 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

09/23 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Stadium

09/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

09/28 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park

10/01 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium

10/08 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field

10/16 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place