The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser Receives Surprise Human Remains in the Mail

"Now I have this stranger's ashes in my kitchen"

hamilton leithauser the walkmen human remains mail
Hamilton Leithauser, photo by Philip Cosores
February 2, 2023 | 2:26pm ET

    There are good surprises, like unexpected The Walkmen reunions, and there are bad surprises, like opening up your mail to find human remains. This week, The Walkmen’s Hamilton Leithauser got the bad kind.

    “I just received package addressed to ‘current resident,'” he wrote on Twitter. “Address was mine. Inside package are cremated remains of a man from Oct 2017. I do not know the man. I’ve lived here for 6 years.”

    Because someone out there is no doubt expecting to receive their loved one’s final mortal form, Leithauser contacted the funeral home. Unfortunately “the director is a F#CKING ASSH#LE, doesn’t give a sh#t about this poor guy, and refuses to take them back. Now I have this stranger’s ashes in my kitchen. What should I do with them?”

    Comparing the exchange to something out of Curb Your Enthusiasm, Leithauser said the funeral director suggested of the unfortunate remains, “Maybe he used to live there? Maybe he’s dead?” To which the indie rock frontman replied, “Of course he’s fucking dead you just mailed him to me!” Check out the tweets below, and if you and other living people want to get up close with The Walkmen, you can book your seats here.

