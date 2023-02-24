Menu
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Star Helen Mirren Says Plot Is “Too Complicated”

Despite playing the villain Hespera in the film

helen mirren shazam too complicated
Shazam! Fury of the Gods (Warner Bros.)
February 24, 2023 | 1:32pm ET

    Don’t ask Helen Mirren to explain the “complicated” plot for the upcoming DC Extended Universe film Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The English Dame admitted she didn’t really understand the movie’s story during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show (via Insider), explaining she’s “not a big superhero-type person.”

    “Don’t ask me about the plot, it’s too complicated,” said Mirren, who plays the villain Hespera. “[Lucy Liu and I] are angry goddesses wearing unbelievably heavy costumes. It was very hot and uncomfortable and in fact, Lucy said at the end of the first day’s shooting, ‘They are trying to kill us,’ in all seriousness.”

    Mirren continued, “I wanted to do it because I loved the first Shazam! It was sweet and funny. I am not a big superhero-type person, but I loved the idea of it and happily signed up for the second one. It is great.”

    Related Video

    Another part of the appeal was the opportunity to do her own stunts: “I did some of my own stunts, but I broke my finger. I was incredibly brave and didn’t say anything or complain because I wanted to be a real ‘stunty’ person.”

    This wasn’t the first film in which Mirren wanted to feel an adrenaline rush. As she told Forbes in 2021, one of the main reasons she joined the Fast & Furious franchise was so she could “drive cars really fast down closed-off streets.” However, Mirren wasn’t allowed to get in a car until F9, when she had “paid my dues” from her first two movies in the series.

    Shazam! Fury of the Gods will fly into theaters on March 17th after being pushed back from last year as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s cost-cutting strategy. It will be one of the last movies released as part of what’s generally referred to as The Snyder-Verse ahead of the long-troubled The Flash (June 16th), and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (December 25th). New DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran will then begin implementing their new plan for the DC Universe.

    Just a few months after Shazam! hits the big screen, Mirren will appear in Fast X, which is slated for release on May 19th. Her latest TV series, 1923, was just renewed for a second season. Read our interview with Mirren about Documentary Now! here.

