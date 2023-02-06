Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Grammys 2023 Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with Instant Classic Star-Studded Medley: Watch

Featuring literally dozens of music legends

Advertisement
grammys 2023 hip-hop 50th anniversary
Photo via The Recording Academy on Twitter
February 5, 2023 | 11:34pm ET

    The Grammys hosted a star-studded medley by which all future award show extravaganzas will be measured, featuring literally dozens of music legends during an epic celebration of the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.

    The bonkers performance has been decades in the making, dating back to the genre’s beginnings at DJ Kool Herc’s “Back to School Jam” in 1973. Questlove of The Roots served as the set’s music director and producer, while LL Cool J stepped in as host, as icon after icon took the stage.

    The medley boasted some of the first blockbuster rap greats like Rakim, Grandmaster Flash, Melle Mel, Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Public Enemy, Scarface, and De La Soul. Queen Latifah showed she never gave up the crown, Busta Rhymes ripped through “Look at Me Now” with such speed and force that he seemingly broke the faces of everyone in the crowd, judging by all the jaws on the floor, and Missy Elliot made the whole building “Lose Control.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Method Man represented Wu-Tang Clan, Big Boi held it down for Outkast and all the other “ATLiens,” and Nelly hinted at the fireball exploding on stage with his hit, “Hot in Herre.” Throughout, the camera kept returning to JAY-Z in the audience, losing his mind alongside everyone at home. The medley concluded with rising superstars Lil Baby and Glorilla as the latest links in an unbroken chain stretching back five decades.

    “Multigenerational. Fifty years. From the Bronx to the whole world,” LL Cool J said by way of conclusion. The Grammys always call themselves Music’s Biggest Night. Tonight, it felt true.

    Watch clips from the 50th anniversary performance below, and also check out the full list of winners and our live blog.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

grammys 2023 performers and presenters awards recording academy

2023 Grammy Awards: Recapping All of the Biggest Moments

February 6, 2023

jay-z god did grammys 2023 dj khaled

2023 Grammys: JAY-Z Performs *That Verse* From "God Did": Watch

February 6, 2023

2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners

2023 Grammy Awards: Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Brandi Carlile Among Big Winners

February 6, 2023

2023 grammys best new artist samara joy

5 Things to Know About Samara Joy, Best New Artist Winner at 2023 Grammys

February 5, 2023

beyonce grammy record

Beyoncé Breaks Grammy Record for Most Wins in History

February 5, 2023

kacey musgraves quavo mick fleetwood tribute christine mcvie takeoff loretta lynn

Grammys 2023: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood Perform "In Memoriam" Tribute

February 5, 2023

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

February 5, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

2023 Grammys: Ozzy Osbourne Wins Two Awards

February 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Grammys 2023 Celebrate 50 Years of Hip-Hop with Instant Classic Star-Studded Medley: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter